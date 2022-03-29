We all know of the classic jalebi! Sweet, spirally and golden, this classic desi sweet snack has been a favourite among Indian foodies. But have you ever heard of black jalebis? No, we are not talking about chocolate jalebi or burnt jalebi, there is an actual dish called black jalebi! Hearing it at first might make you think that this is the latest fusion dish invented by culinary enthusiasts but the secret is that this is an exclusive delicacy from Old Delhi. Along the quaint streets of Old Delhi, you will find a halwai shop with the name Sultanji Sweets & Snacks near Jama Masjid. Home to the unusual delicacy, there you can find black jalebis being prepared in big cauldrons. While this shop opened some time in the past few years, it is a branch of the same chain that is extremely popular in Madhya Pradesh for the signature black jalebis. Take a look:

















The signature black colour of the jalebi is linked to the batter that is used to make this unique delicacy. Typically, jalebi is prepared using maida but the black jalebi batter is made of khoya and potato starch. When this mixture is piped into hot oil, the khoya caramelises and turns black in colour. The black jalebis are then soaked in sugar syrup to give a delicious taste. These jalebis are also known as khoya jalebi or mawa jalebi. The jalebis are crisp on the outside and soft and gooey on the inside. This mawa jalebi is a cross between jalebis and gulab jamun, making them taste oh-so delicious!











Sounds interesting, right?! Would you be interested in trying out this sweet delicacy? Do share your thoughts about black jalebi in the comments section below!