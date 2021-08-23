Rajasthani cuisine is quite enticing, to say the least. Most of the recipes use very simple ingredients but leave a mark on our taste buds with the rich spices and flavors. The famous dal baati churma, the tantalizing lehsun ki chutney that you can pair with almost anything, and the indulgent ghevar are just some of the many delicious must-haves of this cuisine. But, if you think that Rajasthani food is all about elaborate thalis and time taking mithais, you couldn't be mistaken more. Because believe It or not, some of our most favorite quick tea time snacks are all from Rajasthan, think bhujia, kachori, Mirchi vada et all. So from the land of all things spicy and delicious - we bring for you another must-have snack - Kalmi Vada.





Kalmi vada is an easy and quick fried treat that you can make any time of the day. It is made with different types of dals, requires just a couple of simple spices, and your Rajasthani crispy treat will be ready in no time. The trick is to first fry the vada and then cut it into strips and fry them again, that's how you get an uber crunchy texture, pair it with spicy lehsun ki chutney or a dip of your choice and munch away. Are you interested in making this flavourful snack? Read on to find the recipe.

Kalmi Vadas are like dal Vadas but with a crispier texture because of the double frying.

How To Make Kalmi Vada l Kalmi Vada Recipe:

You need to start by soaking urad dal, chana dal, and moong dal overnight. The next day, just grind all these pulses together with little water. Add all the other dry ingredients, make medium-sized flat discs and fry until golden brown, cut them into strips, and fry some more. Enjoy your crunchy Rajasthani snack with chutney or a dip of your choice. Check the header section for the complete step-by-step recipe.





An easy and quick snack, which will win hearts with its flavours and simplicity - Try the recipe soon and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.