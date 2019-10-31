Tea-Time Snack Recipe: This Protein-Rich Kalmi Vada Is Made With 4 Types Of Dal

Cabbage along with besan helps bind the vadas to perfection.

Highlights This Rajasthani vada is made using four types of dal

It is highly dense in protein content

Pair your masala chai with this crunchy and crispy snack

India is home to a variety of regional cuisines, which offer quintessential traditional delicacies of their own. One such cuisine is from the state of Rajasthan, which offers everything from laal maas and gatte ki sabzi to dal baati churma. While all of these are quite popular in the region, there is another traditional Rajasthani delight that is often savoured as a tea-time snack. We're talking about kalmi vada. The recipe of Rajasthani special kalmi vada has been shared by Ananya Banerjee, a popular YouTube chef and food vlogger, on her channel 'Chef Ananya Banerjee'.





Highly dense in protein content, this snack is made using four types of dal - chana, masoor, moong and toor. Another healthy addition is that of grated cabbage (patta gobhi), which not only enhances the health quotient of the snack but also improves the texture of it. Cabbage along with besan helps bind the vadas so that they don't end up breaking at the time of deep-frying.





(Also Read: Quick Tea-Time Snack: Turn Raw Papaya Into Decadent Kebabs And Pair Them With Aloo Bukhara Chutney)

Pair your masala chai with this crunchy and crispy snack

If you have a tea party scheduled at your place anytime soon, then do consider making this crunchy and crispy delight to woo your guests with your culinary skills. Pair them with zesty chutneys or dips of your choice and you're good to go.





Note: Since the dal paste and salt have a tendency to release water, avoid adding any extra water to the mix in order to get the right consistency.





Watch the recipe video of kalmi vada here:













Happy Cooking!







