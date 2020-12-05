7 Spicy Punjabi Snacks You Can Make In Just 30 Minutes, Or Maybe Less!

Try these quick Punjabi snack recipes at home.

North Indians are obsessed with their snacks, and if you are a Punjabi, only hot spicy snacks can please you. Punjabi food is known for its richness and spiciness; Punjabi snacks are no different. Punjabis cook with a big heart and eat with a big heart. So, if you are a fan of these masaledar snacks that just blow in your mouth, why not make some at home. If you are too lazy to step out in this cold weather to enjoy some lip-smacking Punjabi snacks, try these recipes that can be done in under 30 minutes!





(Also Read: Try These Easy 5-Minute Snack Recipes For Those Untimely Cravings)





Quick and easy Punjabi snacks you can make at home:

1. Punjabi Samosa

The no.1 tea-time snack in every Punjabi household! Here is a recipe of tiny, bite-sized Punjabi-style samosa that you will keep stuffing down your throat one after another. Click here for full recipe.





2. Punjabi Macchi

Non-vegetarian snacks are a must on a Punjabi platter. This spicy macchi snack has fish fillets coated in garlic, red chilli, mint, green chillies, lemon juice, amchur and garam masala. We have said enough! Click here for full recipe.

3. Spicy Aloo Tikki

Aloo tikki is one of the most popular north-Indian snacks. Just make it a little spicier to suit the Punjabi palate. Add loads of green chillies and black peppercorns for that extra kick. Click here for full recipe.





4. Chatpati Aloo Chaat

Crispy fried potatoes topped with chatpata masala, chutney, chopped onions, fresh coriander and lemon juice is something no Punjabi can say no to. So, there's no way you can skip this chaat recipe.





5. Murgh Highway Tikka

You can't disappoint a Punjabi by not serving the quintessential chicken tikka. This Murgh Highway tikka recipe is for those who don't want to spend too much time in the kitchen, even if it's to make their favorite tikka. Click here for full recipe.





6. Barrah Kebab

There are chicken lovers, and there are mutton lovers; you'll find both the kinds in any Punjabi gathering. For mutton lovers, this barrah mutton kebab snack is perfect. Click here for full recipe.





7. Gol Gappe

Seriously? You thought we would dare miss this? Gol gappe can never be off any snacks list, ever. So, here it is - an easy recipe of electrifying gol gappe you can make at home.





Make you evening snacking more colourful, fun and hearty with these Punjabi recipes.










