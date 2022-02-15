We all know that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But when it comes to having a 'healthy' breakfast, that's where most of us are confused. But what does 'healthy' really constitute of? Something full of protein? Something that gives you a good amount of nutrition? Or maybe something that keeps your stomach full? Well, finding all these things in one meal can be challenging. But do you know one such ingredient that can fill all your 'healthy' requirements? Yes, we are talking about the humble egg. You can probably make any dish out of eggs, and it will taste amazing. However, if you are confused about what dish to make, here we bring you some yummy desi-style omelette recipes to make! Check them out below:





Here Are 5 Desi-Style Omelettes To Make

Locally called 'ras' omelette, this delish recipe is dunked in a spicy gravy made with onion, coconut milk, curry leaves, mustard seeds, and spices. In Goa, this recipe is traditionally made in Xacuti (a traditional chicken curry), but it also has a simpler version.

Small eateries and street food vendors all over Tamil Nadu have helped popularise the Karandi omelette. The Tamil word for ladle is karandi. This is a quick omelette that can be made in a large ladle typically used for tempering or 'tadka.'

This dish has a spicy, mouth-watering flavour and is packed with vegetables. As a result, it goes without saying that this dish is nutrient-dense. The egg pouch recipe gets its name from the fact that it's made in a small round vessel that gives it a pouch-like shape.





As we learn how to make various types of omelettes, the fluffy omelette is one of our favourites. Its origin is in France, and its texture is cloudy, smooth, and light. So, to give you a taste of it, we've created a desi-style fluffy omelette recipe.

5. Masala Omelette

This recipe is a hearty take on the desi masala omelette. It is packed with juicy chicken chunks and fiery spices (masalas), making it wholesome and indulgent to the core. Vegetables such as onions, spring onions, or tomatoes can also be added.





So, what are you waiting for? Try out these yummy omelette recipes, and let us know which one you like the best!