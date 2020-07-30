Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Ros Omelette - The Popular Goan Street Food

SEARCH
Locally called ras omelette (read: rassamlette), it is masala omelette dunked in a spicy gravy, made with onion, coconut milk, curry leaves, mustard seeds and spices.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: July 30, 2020 15:00 IST

Ros Omelette is best enjoyed with chopped onions, some lemon juice and pao

Highlights
  • Goan cuisine is a blend of Indian Portuguese and British cooking styles
  • Food walk in Goa is just not complete without experiencing street foods
  • Ros Omelette one of the first choice among the Goans

What comes to your mind when we say Goa? The most common replies will be sand, beaches and amusing parties. Well, Goa has much more to that and one of them being the unique foods the state offers. The extensive Goan cuisine is a blend of Indian (especially Konkani), Portuguese and British cooking styles and witnesses a wide usage of seafood, meat, pork, coconut and local spices in the dishes. However, what grab our attention is the street food available in the little 'gaddos' (street-food carts) in almost every city of Goa!

Yes, a food walk in Goa is just not complete without experiencing the local digs - Ros Omelette being the first choice among the Goans. For the uninitiated, ros in Konkani stands for gravy. Locally called ras omelette (read: rassamlette), it is masala omelette dunked in a spicy gravy, made with onion, coconut milk, curry leaves, mustard seeds and spices. Traditionally, ros omelette is best enjoyed with chopped onions, some lemon juice and pao (or pav).

If you are already slurping, you can try making this simple yet delicious dish at home. Here we bring a quick ros omelette recipe for you!

Also Read: Spot the Finer Nuances of Goan Food: 4 Curry Masalas to Try at Home

How To Make Ros Omelette | Ras Omelette Recipe:

Ingredients:

For Omelette -

4 eggs

2 tbsp chopped onions

1tsp green chilli

1tsp freshly chopped coriander leaves

Salt as per taste

1 tsp black pepper

Oil to fry

For Ros (or Ras) -

1-2 chopped onions

2 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1 chopped tomato

1 cup coconut milk

Half tsp turmeric powder

Salt as per taste

1 tsp Mustard seeds

6-8 curry leaves

1 tsp red chilli powder

1-2 tbsp oil

Method:

Step 1. For omelette - whisk all the ingredients together (except oil) and fry a fluffy masala omelette in a pan. Keep it aside.

Step 2. Heat oil in a pan and and add mustard seeds and curry leaves to it. Saute till the seeds crackle.

Step 3. Add onion, ginger-garlic paste and tomato and fry till the tomato turn soft.

Step 4. Add salt, turmeric powder and red chilli to the mix and cook the masala well till it releases oil.

Step 5. Add the coconut milk and give the gravy a boil. The yummy gravy is ready for plating.

For Plating: 

Cut the omelette into bite-sized pieces and keep on a plate. Spread generous amount of ras (or gravy) on it. Make sure the omelette gets dipped in the gravy.

Garnish with some chopped onions, coriander leaves and lemon juice and serve with butter-toasted pao. You may also add some namkeen for garnishing ras omelette.

Whip up this luscious Ros Omelette and let us know how you like it!

Pro-Tip: Make sure you try it from the street-carts on your next trip to Goa (whenever it is!).

Comments

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

Tags:  Goan FoodStreet Food Of IndiaEgg Recipes
