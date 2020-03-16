Kareena Kapoor Swears By This Detox Soup, Suggests The Same To Rhea Kapoor On Instagram

Highlights Kareena Kapoor recently joined Instagram

Kareena Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor have redefined friendship goals from time to time. They became thick pals during the shooting of 'Veere Di Wedding'. While Kareena was the lead actor in the movie Rhea produced the 2018 multi-starrer. The actor-producer duo remain good friends till date and it appears that they often take notes on health and fitness from each other. In a recent Instagram story, Rhea Kapoor shared a picture of soothing palak soup. In her caption she wrote, "using the quarantine to get back to my fitness-step 1 Palak soup #for life inspiration @kareenakapoorkhan. Kareena Kapoor, who joined instagram a while back, replied to the story saying "start doodhiiii soup too". For the unversed, doodhi or lauki refers to bottle gourd. The seasonal veggie is all water and nutrients, it is extremely cooling and full of minerals like zinc, thiamine, iron, magnesium and manganese. Doodhi is also very low in calories, saturated fats and cholesterol.





Palak (or spinach), on the other hand, is an incredible source of fibre. If you are having palak in form of soup, you do not even lose out on many fibres. Spinach is also enriched with potassium, magnesium, iron, and folate. It is fairly easy to make both doodhi and spinach soup at home. It takes bare minimum time and promises holistic nutrition. It is a good idea to have clear soups, instead of the creamy versions to keep the calorie quotient in check.