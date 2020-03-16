SEARCH
Kareena Kapoor Swears By This Detox Soup, Suggests The Same To Rhea Kapoor On Instagram

The actor-producer duo are close pals and it appears that they often take notes on health and fitness from each other.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: March 16, 2020 17:24 IST

  • Kareena Kapoor recently joined Instagram
  • Rhea Kapoor produced Veere Di Wedding starring Kareena Kapoor
  • Kareena Kapoor is a fitness icon for millions

Kareena Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor have redefined friendship goals from time to time. They became thick pals during the shooting of 'Veere Di Wedding'. While Kareena was the lead actor in the movie Rhea produced the 2018 multi-starrer. The actor-producer duo remain good friends till date and it appears that they often take notes on health and fitness from each other. In a recent Instagram story, Rhea Kapoor shared a picture of soothing palak soup. In her caption she wrote, "using the quarantine to get back to my fitness-step 1 Palak soup #for life inspiration @kareenakapoorkhan. Kareena Kapoor, who joined instagram a while back, replied to the story saying "start doodhiiii soup too". For the unversed, doodhi or lauki refers to bottle gourd. The seasonal veggie is all water and nutrients, it is extremely cooling and full of minerals like zinc, thiamine, iron, magnesium and manganese. Doodhi is also very low in calories, saturated fats and cholesterol.

6f57j348

Palak (or spinach), on the other hand, is an incredible source of fibre. If you are having palak in form of soup, you do not even lose out on many fibres. Spinach is also enriched with potassium, magnesium, iron, and folate. It is fairly easy to make both doodhi and spinach soup at home. It takes bare minimum time and promises holistic nutrition. It is a good idea to have clear soups, instead of the creamy versions to keep the calorie quotient in check.

(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

