Revealed! Kareena Kapoor Khan's Week-Long Diet Plan For 'Chandigarh Mein'

Kareena Kapoor keeps giving fitness goals to her fans.

Highlights Kareena Kapoor is seen at her fittest best in the song 'Chandigarh Mien'

The song is from her upcoming movie 'Good Newwz'

Actor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar revealed her week long diet plan

There's no turning down the fact that Kareena Kapoor Khan is the queen of reinvention. Be it astounding her fans with challenging roles or getting back in shape post pregnancy with a blockbuster movie, the Bollywood beauty has never ceases to impress us. At 39, Kareena is back on the silver screen with the romantic comedy 'Good Newwz' alongside Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The makers recently launched one of its songs 'Chandigarh Mien' starring the lead stars and we simply can't stop gushing about how fit Kareena looks in the video.





The actor, who took the world by storm with her 'size zero' figure back in 2008, is considered as one of the fittest actors of the industry today and has always credited nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar for her fitness. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar not only helped Kareena achieve a 'zero size' figure but is also behind the fitness of many Bollywood celebrities such as Saif Ai Khan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and more. And just when we were wondering how Kareena managed to look so fit, Rujuta spilled the beans on her diet secret. In an Instagram post, Rujuta Diwekar shared what and how much the Bollywood diva consumed a week before the shoot of the song. In her caption, she said, "Shimmer like #kareenakapoor with this simple diet plan. Every time you watch her sizzle on screen, and if you have wondered khaati kya hai, here's what it is. The exact meal plan that she was on a week before the shoot of the song - Dila do ghar Chandigarh mein."

(Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Gorges On Saag, Makki Ki Roti And Makkhan In Punjab (See Pics))





Explaining her diet in the caption, Rujuta explained, Kareena used to start her day with soaked black raisins with kesar right after waking up as the first meal. The actor is a complete desi at heart when it comes to food and relished freshly made parathas with chutney for breakfast. As a mid-meal, she had coconut water with a pinch of sabja seeds that gets rid of bloating. For lunch, Kareena preferred a simple and comforting meal of curd rice with crunchy papad, followed by another mid-meal consisting of walnut and cheese. Banana milkshake for an evening meal and another light meal for dinner with khichdi dahi or Suran tikki and veg pulao. At bedtime, she prefers a glass of milk or banana milkshake, if needed. With eight small meals a day, Kareena sure knows how to balance quantity and quality with a complete homemade diet, which is light, fulfilling and traditional.





Rujuta, in her post, explained how eating local and seasonal produce in a traditional way can go a long way in keeping you in shape. She said, "It's rather simple to stay in good shape if you take the sustainable route and actually eat local, seasonal and traditional (not just say it in words). And no, she wasn't gymming for 10 hrs a day. So rein in your imagination. This kind of a meal plan let's her train approx 4-5 hours a week and gives her enough energy to work and run her home. #kareenakapoorkhan #goodnewwz #chandigarh #chandigarhmein".





(Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Fitness Secret Revealed By Dance India Dance Co-Judge Raftaar)





This diet is surely an eye opener for fitness enthusiasts, who might rely on strenuous workout regime. Kareena has time and again stated how fond she is of local and desi seasonal produce and homemade food. She was recently spotted relishing sarso da saag and makke ki roti in Punjab. No wonder Indian food is healthy and has multiple health benefits, if eaten mindfully. Here's us bookmarking these tips and running for our bowl of khichdi and curd!







