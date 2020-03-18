Kareena Kapoor's Philosophy For Desserts Is Sure To Make You Chuckle! (See Pics Inside)

Highlights Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium

Kareena recently joined Instagram

Kareena Kapoor is a self-confessed foodie

After impressing audience and critics with her performance in 'Good Newwz', Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for her next mega release 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. Kareena Kapoor reunites with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan for the mega venture and fans cannot wait to see the duo back on screen. Kareena also finally joined Instagram a while back, and it appears like she is thoroughly enjoying the app. From posting pictures of her family and co-stars to engaging with her industry pals in a fun banter, Kareena Kapoor is acing it.





On Monday, the Jab We Met actor enthralled her fans with an interesting take on desserts. She posted a series of pictures on her Instagram stories where she could be seen relishing a bowlful of decadent gajar ka halwa at her home. "Dessert doesn't go to the stomach... It goes to the heart", she captioned her first story. "And I clearly have a very big heart", she wrote in her second story. "Really big trust me", she continued, and concludes the series by panning on to a half empty bowl of gajar ka halwa. "Hence proved", she captions her final story. Kareena Kapoor is undeniably one of the fittest actors we know; to see her indulge like this sure comes as a surprise to many. But, Kareena is a self-confessed foodie. She has time and again spoken about her love for Indian food and superfoods like ghee.

(Also Read: Revealed! Kareena Kapoor Khan's Week-Long Diet Plan For 'Chandigarh Mein' Song)





Interestingly, her elder sister and former actor Karisma Kapoor also shared her love for 'kheer' on her Instagram story. It seems like both the Kapoor sisters share a special penchant for Indian desserts.









