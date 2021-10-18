Kareena Kapoor is one of the most charismatic actresses of our time. A versatile actor and a mother of two, Kareena has recently co-authored and published a book and has also started a production house this year. However, her busy lifestyle doesn't stop her from being a fitness enthusiast and maintaining a clean and healthy diet. If you follow the actor on social media - where she is quite active - you will see that the actor keeps sharing her diet and workout plan with her followers and her recent post is proof of that. Kareena posted a picture of her delicious Sunday dinner, which is a bowlful of vibrant green stir-fried broccoli. The actor even attached a gif along with the picture that says, 'Eat your greens'. Take a look:

Kareena enjoyed a healthy platter of broccoli on Sunday

Broccoli is a healthy and nutritious vegetable that all of us should include in our diets. They are considered great for heart health and are a storehouse of Vitamin C and antioxidants that protect cells from damage and promote the generation of new cells. If you are a broccoli fan just like Kareena Kapoor, then you would know how delicious this veggie is. But, for the ones who don't enjoy the taste of broccoli, there are a number of delicious ways you can include it in your diet. From adding it into your pasta to making a broccoli omelette for a quick breakfast, there are many recipes you can add to your diet. Click here to know some interesting ways to add broccoli to your diet

(Also read : Kareena Kapoor's Love Story Gets A Foodie Twist On�Wedding Anniversary)





Kareena Kapoor is not the only one in the family who enjoys a healthy platter - the actor has also shared snippets of her children indulging in veggie-filled plates of pasta and nutritious meals more than once. We can't wait to see what other deliciously healthy food Kareena Kapoor and her family will enjoy next.