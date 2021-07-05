Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is all about staying fit and healthy. The mother-of-two takes out time from her busy schedule to focus on her health and well-being through yoga and a healthy diet. We have often seen Kareena Kapoor Khan indulging in some delicious treats which are tasty yet incorporated as part of a balanced meal. The actress has inculcated the same good habits in her elder son Taimur Ali Khan as well, as we can see in her latest Instagram story. She shared a click of a yummy Pasta that her son Taimur was eating, and you'll be surprised to see what accompanied it. Take a look:

In the picture that the actress shared, we could see a healthy and wholesome dish of pasta. It wasn't your usual dish of pasta with cheese or sauce, and was rather paired with plenty of nutritious veggies. We could spot three different kinds of bell peppers - red, yellow and green - along with some stir fried green beans too. There were also some cherry tomatoes with the healthy pasta. "Tim likes to keep it GREEN," wrote Kareena Kapoor Khan in her story.

It is surely quite creditable for a 4-year-old to be fond of eating green vegetables with his pasta, isn't it? We would love to see more snippets of Taimur Ali Khan's foodie diaries by mom Kareena. Recently, we also saw a glimpse of the organic vegetables that the actress is growing at home. Kareena Kapoor Khan had shared a click of some tiny Bhindis growing in her backyard.





Take a look at her photo:

What did you think of the posts by Kareena Kapoor Khan? Tell us in the comments below.