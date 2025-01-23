South Indian cuisine boasts unmatched global renown for its flavours. From soft idlis to crispy dosas, a myriad of dishes await exploration. South Indian cuisine provides comforting meals for many. After idlis and dosas, our favourite snack emerges: crispy, crunchy, piping hot vadas. These tiny South Indian delicacies have made their mark worldwide. Food lovers cannot resist this deep-fried delight. While medu vada reigns supreme, numerous other varieties of this popular snack exist, from stuffed and masala to yogurt-soaked and chili-laden vadas. But have you tried Kerala-style onion vada?





Kerala-style onion vada is exceptionally delicious. The inclusion of onions renders the vadas extra crispy, perfect for enjoying with a cup of hot evening tea. Curry leaves, green chillies and other spices enhance their flavour. Kerala-style onion vada is incredibly easy to make, requiring only minutes of preparation and making it ideal for serving to guests. You can also pair it with coconut or tomato chutney. Let's explore this special vada recipe without delay:

How To Make Kerala-Style Onion Vada

To make Kerala-style onion vadas, chop two onions. Place the onions in a bowl. Add two teaspoons of oil and mix well.





Next, add two teaspoons of gram flour, one tablespoon of refined flour, and one teaspoon of rice flour. At this stage, add finely chopped green chillies, curry leaves, 1 teaspoon finely chopped ginger, red chilli powder, and salt to taste. Mix everything thoroughly.





Now, heat the oil in a pan. Make small round vadas from the prepared batter using your hands or a spoon, and fry them in the oil over medium heat until they turn golden brown and crispy.





Remove all the vadas from the oil and place them on a paper towel to drain excess oil. Serve them hot with tea or chutney.





Isn't it enticing? This Kerala-style onion vada is sure to satisfy your cravings this winter evening.





Happy Cooking!