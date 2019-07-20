SEARCH
Priyanka Chopra's Lavish 5-Tier Birthday Cake Was 'As Big As Her'

Bollywood's 'desi-girl', Priyanka Chopra Jonas was spotted all surprised after seeing the huge 5-tier birthday cake, which looked almost 'as big as her'.

Deeksha Sarin  |  Updated: July 20, 2019 17:17 IST

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was spotted all surprised after seeing the huge 5-tier birthday cake

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra turned 37 on Thursday, 18th July, and it looks like she had a gala time on her birthday bash! The actor, who got married in a high-profile wedding in December 2018, celebrated her birthday in a high-end restaurant in Miami, Florida. Her special day was made even more special by husband Nick Jonas, when he surprised her with a five-tier glittery cake. Hubby Nick Jonas shared a series of videos from wifey's birthday bash on his Instagram stories, and the party looked like a starry affair!

Bollywood's 'desi-girl' looked quite stunning in red glittery attire. Oh, and Priyanka's 37th birthday cake was also seen to be colour-coordinated with her birthday dress. Isn't that amazing?! In one of the videos shared on Nick Jonas's Instagram stories, Bollywood diva Priyanka was spotted all surprised after seeing the huge 5-tier birthday cake, which looked almost 'as big as her'. Whereas, her husband and American singer Nick Jonas was seen cheering for her! #CoupleGoals already! 

There is no denying the fact that Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas make a perfect couple. The cake looked quite appealing to the eyes and was prepared by Divine Delicacies Cakes, a famous bakery in Miami, Florida.

A picture of the red and gold glittery birthday cake was shared on the bakery's Instagram page and we just cannot stop adoring the delight! Take a look:  





Priyanka Chopra Jonas indeed had a great time on her birthday. Thanks to the loving husband!    

