Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: 8 Diet and Fitness Secrets Of The 'Kabir Singh' Actor

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is celebrating his 38th birthday today. The actor had two mammoth releases last year with 'Padmaavat' and 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'; the former raked in more than 300 crores at the Indian box office, becoming Kapoor's biggest commercial success till date. On personal front, Shahid embraced fatherhood for the second time with baby Zain Kapoor gracing the Kapoor household in September 2018. Shahid is currently shooting for his next movie 'Kabir Singh' with Kiara Alia Advani, which is all set to hit the big screen this summer. 'Kabir Singh' is the official Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy', which starred Vijay Deverakonda. Fans cannot wait to see Shahid as the rowdy medical surgeon in the Hindi adaptation. Shahid would be seen sporting a rugged look for the film and can be seen in and out of gym quite often. Shahid is renowned for changing his look and physique for every film. His fitness trainers also cannot stop gushing about his dedication towards his regime. In addition to being a fabulous actor and dancer, Shahid is also dubbed as one of the most loved fitness icons of this generation. Here are 8 fitness secrets you may want to steal.





Diet and Fitness Secrets of Shahid Kapoor

1. Shahid Kapoor is a vegetarian. He rejected the meat-based diet after reading a book gifted to him by his father. Shahid has spoken about his struggles of building muscles purely on a plant-based diet. For his protein fill, the actor eats a lot of nuts, seeds, legumes and leafy greens.

2. For 'Padmaavat', Shahid was put on a strict 40-day diet. He consumed small meals like sweet nuggets made of coconut milk and bowl of cut mangoes as part of his mid-meal snacks.





3. He also limited his sugar and salt intake to prepare for his part in 'Padmaavat'. He didn't consume any artificial sugars. Sugar has no nutritional benefit; it only gives way to empty calories that lead to weight gain.





4. He took help of Chef Kelving Chueng to prepare him a healthy diet plan two years back. Cheung revealed in an interview, that a lot of greens in form of broccoli, kale and spinach, along with grains and protein-rich legumes were part of his lunch.





5. While filming 'Padmaavat', Shahid was mostly following an Asian diet and once in a while he would indulge in Mexican wrap and a lot of steamed vegetables.





6. Shahid, though a vegetarian, is very picky with his choices. The actor revealed once that he hates mushrooms. To make sure he has all major nutrients, his diet is a balanced mix of low-fat tofu, paneer, soy, brown rice, quinoa, fresh fruits and vegetables apart from foods rich in amino acids.





7. Shahid's workout regimen differs for every movie and character's requirement. He underwent an intense boot camp for 'Padmaavat', and also learned sword fighting and martial arts. For his chiselled look in Udta Punjab, he did a lot of functional training, body weight-training and cardio exercises.





8. Shahid is a trained dancer. He has worked with Shiamak Davar in his troupe as a teenager. Shahid has often credited dancing as a game-changer for him.





Here's wishing the actor a very happy birthday. May you get to indulge in all your favourite treats for the day.









