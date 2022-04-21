Imagine this: you are halfway done preparing a potato cutlet or fried chicken, the marinade was perfect and now all you have to do is coat the dish and deep fry it to perfection. Suddenly, it hits you; you don't have breadcrumbs to coat the dish! Now what? Do you alter the recipe altogether or give up and have a non-crunchy cutlet or chicken? Well, you do none! Because there are many handy breadcrumbs swaps that you can make from everyday foods available in your pantry and we are here to give you 5 options today! From the more common cornflakes to the unheard rolled oats, here is what we think are the 5 best things that you can use instead of breadcrumbs to coat fried foods.

5 Things You Can Use Instead Of Breadcrumbs To Coat Fried Foods:

1. Cornflakes:

You might have heard of this many times, but does it actually work? Well, not only does it make your food extra crunchy, but the cornflakes also add a hint of added flavor to your food. Crush cornflakes into your desired fineness and use just as you would use breadcrumbs.





Cornflakes can be used to coat fried foods.

2. Rolled oats:

Shocked? Well, we were too! When we first tried using rolled oats to coat our food, we were skeptical. But, the result spoke for itself and we haven't looked back ever since. Use rolled oats and add some extra seasoning in the mix before coating and enjoy delicious fried foods from now on!

3. Potato chips:

Yes, you read it right, potato chips can be used to coat fried foods and the results are actually much better than what you can imagine them to be! You may use the classic salted flavour, crush the chips into tiny pieces and coat the chicken or other ingredients. Freeze for 5-10 minutes so the chips and the batter holding them on the surface dries up. Heat oil, fry until golden, and enjoy!

4. Semolina (Suji):

It might not be the most common thing to use, but suji also helps create an evenly crunchy coat on top of some fried foods. In fact, many street vendors like coating aloo chop and cutlets in suji for the grainy and crunchy texture that it delivers.





Suji can be used to coat different fried foods.

5. Biscuits:

You need to be a little careful when using biscuits for coating foods. Not all biscuits will work for the process and make sure not to make a very fine powder out of them. Use biscuits with mild flavours like Marie or even rusk biscuits. If crackers are available near you, they work great for the process too!





There you go, now get back to that crunchy food that you were making and coat all you like. Happy munching!