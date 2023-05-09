Vegetables are an essential part of a healthy diet. They are packed with nutrients and fibre that are important for our overall health. Keeping vegetables fresh for a longer duration can be challenging for many of us, especially if you buy them in bulk. We all know how fast vegetables turn stale once they are uprooted. However, you can easily increase their shelf life if you store them correctly. With the right storing techniques, they can remain fresh for weeks. That's why we've put together a list of simple tips you can follow to keep your vegetables fresh.





Follow These 6 Tips To Keep Vegetables Fresh:

1. Wash Vegetables Only Before Use

Many people prefer washing vegetables right away after bringing them home, but this might not be the best idea. It is wiser to wash vegetables only before you use them, as this will increase their shelf life. Vegetables tend to be fresher when they are dry.



2. Keep Vegetables Dry

Vegetables can rot quickly due to moisture, so it's important to keep them dry. Before storing vegetables in the refrigerator, make sure to dry them up with a paper towel or clean cloth. If you miss this step, there are chances that your vegetables will spoil sooner.

3. Store Them In Right Place

Vegetables have different storage requirements, so it's important to know which ones should be stored at room temperature and which should go in the refrigerator. Leafy greens like lettuce and spinach should be stored in the refrigerator's vegetable drawer, whereas, potatoes and beetroots can be stored in a dark place like the kitchen pantry.



4. Cut Vegetables Only When Needed

Vegetables can rot fast after being cut because they are exposed to air. Make sure to cut vegetables only when you're ready to use them in order to preserve their freshness. If you have any leftover sliced vegetables, store them in an airtight container and keep them in the refrigerator.



5. Check Vegetables Regularly

Vegetables can spoil quickly even after using the best storage techniques. This is why it is important to check them regularly. Always check for signs of spoilage. These include discolouration, foul smell, and soft spots. If you find any vegetable with any of these signs, make sure to discard it instantly, as it can spoil other vegetables too.

6. Preserve Vegetables

There are many ways you can preserve vegetables to keep them fresh. Freezing is one of the best preserving techniques you can choose for storing vegetables like corn, peas, and green beans. Ensure to blanch the vegetables before freezing them as it helps in retaining their colour and texture.





Hope you find these tips helpful.