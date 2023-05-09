If there's one thing, we all love about summers, it's the range of fruits it offers. The season spoils us with choicest of fruits including mangoes, watermelon, jackfruit and papaya to name a few. Another seasonal produce that brightens up our fruit basket during the season is pineapple. Golden, juicy, and incredibly delicious, pineapple is one of the most loved fruits for all. You can have it as is or include in various foods and drinks for added layer of flavours. It is packed with several health benefitting properties too. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, pineapple contains significant amount of vitamin C and antioxidants that help you stay hydrated and prevent inflammation in the body. The fact that pineapple helps you stay nourished from within makes it a perfect fruit to enjoy during the summers. But selecting a ripe and juicy pineapple can be a bit of a challenge. Unlike other fruits, the hard and spiky outer layer of pineapple makes it hard to understand its taste and texture. But fret not, as always, we have got your back. We bring you some easy and genius tips that can help you select a perfect pineapple every single time. Read on.

Here Are 5 Ways You Can Check If The Pineapple Is Ripe:

1. Check The Colour

Check the colour of the pineapple is the easiest way to determine if it's ripe or not. Fresh and fully ripe pineapples will have a vibrant golden exterior, with minimal to no green patches. Additionally, they will display healthy green leaves. Avoid pineapples that are mostly green on the outside.

2. Squeeze It Gently

The texture of the pineapple is generally quite telling and can help determine whether it's fully ripe or not. A ripe pineapple should have a firm shell that is slightly soft when squeezed. On the other hand, if the pineapple is too hard when squeezed, it is unlikely to be ripe.

3. Smell The Pineapple

Another great way to determine the ripeness of a pineapple is by smelling it. Ripe pineapples typically have a sweet and fragrant aroma near the base of the fruit. If you detect a bitter or pungent odour, then chances are that the pineapple is not fully ripe.

4. Check The Weight

Checking the weight of the pineapple is a reliable method to find out if it's ripe. Simply pick up two pineapples of roughly the same size and compare their weight in your hands. The one that feels heavier is more likely to be ripe and juicy compared to the lighter one.

5. Pull A Leaf

Gently pull out one of the leaves from the crown of the pineapple. If the leaf comes out easily without any resistance, that is usually a reliable indicator of its ripeness. However, if you encounter difficulty in pulling out a leaf, chances are that the pineapple is not fully ripe.

How To Cut Open A Pineapple | What Is The Easiest Way To Peel Pineapple?

Peeling a pineapple can be a cumbersome task, but there is a simple technique to make it easier. Instead of peeling it vertically or horizontally, try peeling it in a diagonal spiral pattern. Begin by cutting off the top and bottom parts of the pineapple while it rests on a smooth surface. Then, vertically align the fruit and slice off the sides from top to bottom to remove the external spikes. To eliminate the eyes, make diagonal cuts along the sides following their arrangement. This will create a spiral pattern along the fruit's edges.

What's The Best Way To Store Pineapple?

If the pineapple is fully ripe, it's best to store it in the refrigerator, packed in plastic wrap or a bag. This way, it can stay fresh for up to two to four days. If the pineapple is unripe, store it at room temperature in a cool place, away from sunlight. For cut pineapple, store the pieces in an airtight container in the refrigerator.





What are you waiting for? Get hold of a ripe and juicy pineapple and enjoy it to the fullest.