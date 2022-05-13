Tea is a popular beverage across the globe and there's no denying it. In fact, tea is more of a culture in several countries, including India. In India, a day doesn't start without a cup of chai and get-togethers remain incomplete without sipping on the hot brew. Hence, you would find at least one dedicated dabba for 'chai patti' in every household. But have you ever wondered why tea leaves lose their aroma within a few weeks? It might be because you are not storing it right. You heard us!





You will find hundreds of tutorials and hacks on the internet talking about what mistakes to avoid while brewing a cup of tea, but we hardly pay attention to how the tea leaves are stored. According to experts, the aroma of your cup of tea depends much on how the leaves are stored (or kept). This is why we bring some super easy tips that will help you avoid the common mistakes we do while storing 'chai patti'. Take a look.

Here're 5 Common Mistakes To Avoid While Storing Tea Leaves:

1. Avoid Sunlight:

Tea is deemed to be a very delicate food ingredient. Hence, experts suggest handling it with special care. The first thing we need to remember is to keep it away from sunlight. Exposure to light can degrade the quality of the leaves.

2. Avoid Moisture:

Next, we should avoid any kind of exposure to air. It is because tea leaves easily absorb the moisture in the air, further dampening it. This further takes away the aroma and flavour of the tea in no time.





3. Keep Away From Spices:

As mentioned earlier, tea is a very delicate ingredient that makes it extremely receptive to odours. In order to keep the flavour and aroma intact, it is always suggested to keep tea leaves away from anything with a strong scent, including masalas and other flavoured teas.





4. Use Airtight Containers:

To make it easy for you, we suggest, storing the tea leaves in an airtight glass or ceramic container. This will help prevent the tea leaves from absorbing moisture and odour.





5. Store In Cupboard:

To avoid sunlight and heat, the best idea is to store the tea jar in a cool, dark cupboard, instead of keeping it on the kitchen top.











Now that you know how to store tea properly, get some good quality tea leaves and prepare yourself a perfect cup of chai right now. Check out these quick and easy tips to follow while brewing the beverage.





Enjoy your tea!
















