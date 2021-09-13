The moment when somebody talks about Maharashtrian cuisine, the first few things that strike our minds are ever popular Vada pav, misal pav, pav bhaji etc. Isn't it? No wonder, these are the few dishes that rule the realm of Maharashtrian cuisine. However, you will be delighted to know every district in Maharashtra has something unique to offer. For instance, Nagpur has tari poha, matka biryani while Nashik has dabeli and much more. Similarly, Kolhapur district also offers various options for those who are looking to dig into delicious vegetarian and non-vegetarian rassas (curries) and even snacks. Brimming with flavourful spices and ingredients, this cuisine definitely has found a huge fan base across the nation.





From fiery Kolhapuri chicken curry and fish curry to Kolhapuri kat vada, options are many, leaving us spoilt for choices. So, without any further ado, let's learn about different Kolhapuri recipes. Read on to know.

Here's A List Of 5 Kolhapuri Recipes You Need To Try At Home

1. Kolhapur Chicken

Kolhapuri chicken curry is known for its spicy and aromatic blend of flavours. It is infact one of the spiciest chicken curries in Indian cuisine. So, if you are a spicy food lover, we have got you covered with this easy and quick recipe that you can prepare within a span of 30 minutes. Wondering how? Click here.

2. Kolhapuri Vegetables

For vegetarians, this recipe is just as amazing as Kolhapuri chicken for chicken lovers. And the best part about this recipe is you can use any vegetables of your choice and flavour them with strong spices, curd, lemon, creamy coconut and more! You can pair it up with chapati, rice, pav or even toast breads. Find the recipe here.

3. Kolhapuri Kat Vada

Also known as usal vada, this recipe is known for its spicy and tangy sauces. It is basically a curd-based snack that uses fried batata vada dipped in spicy and flavourful gravy made up of sauces followed by a host of other spices. Here's the detailed recipe for you.

4. Kolhapuri Fish

We hear you, seafood lovers! This recipe involves shallow fried fish cooked in delicious onion paste along with a pool of different spices like bay leaf, black pepper powder, cinnamon, et al. Pair it with steamed rice or have it as is, the choice is yours! Here's the recipe for you.

5. Kolhapuri Style Mutton Rassa

Also known as Kolhapuri mutton curry, this mutton recipe is almost similar to Kolhapur chicken curry. The only difference is the usage of mutton pieces instead of chicken pieces. Try it out as your next dinner meal and enjoy the fiery and spunky meal along with chapati and rice. Click here for the recipe.

Try out these recipes for a scrumptious and mouthwatering meal. Let us know which one turned out to be your favourite in the comment section below. Happy cooking!









