India is renowned for its diversity. When you visit any state in this vast country, you not only get to experience diverse cultures and arts but also indulge in a variety of delectable foods. The culinary treasures of each state are something we eagerly seek during our travels. Some dishes are so exceptional that they become renowned far beyond their home state. Today, we present a shining example of such a culinary gem - Kolkata's Victoria Chaat.





Kolkata, a vibrant city in India, is celebrated for its diverse and delicious array of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. What sets Kolkata apart is its ability to infuse authentic flavours into traditional recipes, captivating not only the locals but also food enthusiasts worldwide. Whether it's the mouthwatering Bengali-style chutney, the heavenly Luchi, or the iconic Kolkata-style egg roll, the city's culinary offerings consistently leave an indelible mark on our taste buds. And then there's the street food, with Kolkata's chaat taking centre stage and leaving us craving for more.







If you've ever had the pleasure of visiting Kolkata, chances are you've heard of the famous Victoria Chaat that graces its streets.











Much like Jhalmuri and other beloved chaat recipes, Kolkata's Victoria Chaat has earned its place in culinary stardom. This delightful concoction features a medley of spicy, sweet, and sour flavours, all blended with finesse. Imagine a symphony of boiled potatoes, peanuts, crunchy bread pieces, and a mouthwatering chutney that dances on your palate. The best part? It's incredibly easy to make, satisfying your chaat cravings in a matter of minutes. You won't need to rush to the store for exotic ingredients; everything you need is probably already in your kitchen. With just 10 minutes of your time, you can whip up this Kolkata-style Victoria Chaat, making it the perfect snack for unexpected guests or those days when cooking feels like a chore.





Without further ado, let's delve into the secrets of this special Victoria Chaat recipe:





Quick and Easy Kolkata Style Victoria Chaat Recipe:







Start by taking a bowl and adding finely chopped onions, tomatoes, and green chillies. Toss in some boiled and chopped potatoes, roasted peanuts, red chilli powder, black pepper, black salt, chaat masala, roasted cumin powder, and finely chopped coriander leaves. Give them all a good mix, and don't forget a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.











Now, it's time to introduce the stars of the show – sweet chutney and green chutney. Add these delectable chutneys to the mixture and ensure everything is thoroughly combined. Set this flavorful mixture aside.











Next, take four to five slices of bread and carefully trim off their edges. Cut the bread slices into small, bite-sized squares and arrange them on a plate.











To bring out that authentic chaat flavour, generously spread both green and sweet chutneys over the bread pieces on the plate.











Now, pour the prepared mixture generously over the bread pieces, ensuring every square gets a delightful coating.











For the finishing touch, sprinkle some fresh lemon juice, chaat masala, and drizzle both the chutneys once again. You can even add a little sev for that extra crunch and flavour.





Your delicious Victoria Chaat is now ready to be savoured. Share it with your family and friends, and watch their faces light up with delight.











This chaat recipe is not just interesting; it's a culinary masterpiece that captures the essence of Kolkata's street food scene. So, go ahead, give it a try, and let us know how you liked it in the comments below. Stay tuned for more such delightful recipes, and happy cooking!



