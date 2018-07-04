Konkona Sensharma's Favourite Monsoon Snack Should Be Yours Too!

Konkona today posted a picture of some tempting and ripe jamuns on her Instagram stories. "Best Monsoon Snack," read the caption on the picture.



Also Read: Jamun Seeds For Diabetics: Here's How You Can Use Them In Your Diet

Have a look:

Don't they look really tempting? Jamuns, or java plums or black plums, are one of the best summer fruits to indulge in. Jamuns are incredibly tasty, particularly when they are eaten with a little bit of chaat masala sprinkled atop them. They are also one of the healthiest seasonal foods to add to your diet during summers as they have a host of important nutrients, vitamins and minerals in them. They are also known as the 'fruit of the Gods' and are extremely versatile too. You can turn jamuns into jams and spreads, add them to milkshakes and juices, make jamun ice-pops, or simply slice them and toss them in fruit and vegetable salads.

Here Are Three Reasons You Should Add Jamuns To Your Monsoon Diet:

1. Immunity Booster: Jamuns contain phytochemicals like anthocyanins and tannins, which have antioxidant properties. They boost your body's immunity and prevent you falling ill.

2. Boost Digestion:Jamun can greatly boost your digestion during monsoons. They are frequently used as a home remedy to treat diarrhoea and for regularising bowel movements.

3. Low In Calories:Jamuns are one of the best healthy snacking options that you can enjoy without having to fear weight gain. They are low in calories and can even improve your oral health.

So, if you are looking for healthy snacking options to enjoy during the monsoon season, buying yourself a stock of jamuns is a good idea. The very lovely Konkona Sensharma sure seems to love them, so there's no reason for us to differ!