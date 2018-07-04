SEARCH
  Konkona Sensharma's Favourite Monsoon Snack Should Be Yours Too!

Konkona Sensharma's Favourite Monsoon Snack Should Be Yours Too!

   Updated: July 04, 2018 17:41 IST

Konkona Sensharma's Favourite Monsoon Snack Should Be Yours Too!
Highlights
  • Konkona Sensharma shared a picture of a bowl of ripe jamuns
  • Jamuns or java plums are referred to as the 'Fruit of the Gods'
  • Jamuns can boost immunity and digestion during summers
Bollywood actor Konkona Sensharma has been on a roll in the past year, with both her acting and debut directorial ventures becoming huge successes and garnering accolades for her. Death in The Gunj, which Konkona directed, was very well received by critics and audiences, alike, as was also the case with Lipstick Under My Burkha, in which Konkona displayed her fabulous acting chops, yet again. At the IIFA 2018, Konkona even won the award for the 'Best Debutant Director' of the year. Although everyone knows about the actor's work, not much is known about Konkona's dietary habits and meal preferences. However, today we got a peak into what the actor likes to munch on during monsoons and honestly, we all should be eating it too!

Konkona today posted a picture of some tempting and ripe jamuns on her Instagram stories. "Best Monsoon Snack," read the caption on the picture.

Also Read: Jamun Seeds For Diabetics: Here's How You Can Use Them In Your Diet



Have a look:

konkona sensharma
 

Don't they look really tempting? Jamuns, or java plums or black plums, are one of the best summer fruits to indulge in. Jamuns are incredibly tasty, particularly when they are eaten with a little bit of chaat masala sprinkled atop them. They are also one of the healthiest seasonal foods to add to your diet during summers as they have a host of important nutrients, vitamins and minerals in them. They are also known as the 'fruit of the Gods' and are extremely versatile too. You can turn jamuns into jams and spreads, add them to milkshakes and juices, make jamun ice-pops, or simply slice them and toss them in fruit and vegetable salads.

Also Read: 5 Incredible Jamun Recipes for a Delicious Summer

Here Are Three Reasons You Should Add Jamuns To Your Monsoon Diet:

1. Immunity Booster: Jamuns contain phytochemicals like anthocyanins and tannins, which have antioxidant properties. They boost your body's immunity and prevent you falling ill.

2. Boost Digestion:Jamun can greatly boost your digestion during monsoons. They are frequently used as a home remedy to treat diarrhoea and for regularising bowel movements.



3. Low In Calories:Jamuns are one of the best healthy snacking options that you can enjoy without having to fear weight gain. They are low in calories and can even improve your oral health.



Comments

So, if you are looking for healthy snacking options to enjoy during the monsoon season, buying yourself a stock of jamuns is a good idea. The very lovely Konkona Sensharma sure seems to love them, so there's no reason for us to differ!



