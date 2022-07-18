We are sure that many of us would have let go of our diet over the weekend and indulged in our favourite foods. While we didn't care about the calories then, the guilt of eating more slowly started to kick in. That's when we decided again to eat healthy from Monday. However, if you are unsure of what to cook for a healthy meal, fret not; we have you covered. Here we bring you a delicious and healthy recipe for a Korean vegetable pancake. Also known as yachaejeon, this recipe is extremely popular in South Korean households. It is made out of a bunch of chopped vegetables which are mixed with all-purpose flour and then pan-fried till crisp. You can even call it the international version of our desi chilla! However, what sets this apart from the chilla is the use of flavouring ingredients. While we generally use the masalas, yachaejeon has a mix of sauces.





This recipe is perfect for the days when you don't want to make a mess in the kitchen and have something nutritious. The best part is that you don't even need to go out and buy vegetables for this. You can use whatever is available to you and make this in just 15 minutes! Plus, if you don't wish to use all-purpose flour in it, you can use besan or oats flour instead. Check out the full recipe below

Korean Vegetable Pancake Recipe: Here's How To Make Korean Vegetable Pancake

In a large bowl, add all-purpose flour with some water. Keep the mix a little thick. To this, add soy sauce, red chilli flakes, and salt to taste. Now chop vegetables like onions, green onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, zucchini, sweet potato, carrots, and potatoes, and mix this with the all-purpose flour paste. Now taste the flavour and add more as per your taste. Heat a pan and spread a layer of this mix on it. Oil it and cook from both sides. Once done, serve with a dip and enjoy!





Try them out and let us know how you liked their taste!