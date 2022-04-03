In recent years we all have seen how the Korean wave has taken over the hearts of people worldwide. We have seen people following the K-beauty trends, dancing to K-pop music and binge-watching all those Korean dramas! But in all these things, there is certainly one more thing that has caught the eyes of many. Any guesses on what it might be? Well, of course, we are talking about the delectable cuisine from this country! Just looking at the spicy rice cakes, a soupy bowl of ramen, and a yummy side of kimchi always makes us hungry for some! So, why not try making some of these classic South Korean dishes at your home? Now we know that trying out a new cuisine at home can sound like a hassle. But trust us on this one; the dishes we bring you today require some simple ingredients that you can easily find in the local market. Plus, you can offer a completely new taste to your friends and family with these dishes! Check out the recipes below:





Here Is Your Guide To Classic South Korean Dishes:

Kimchi:





Considering the popularity of Kimchi, it had to be our number one recommendation to try out! Kimchi is made from napa cabbage and is smeared in a mix of spicy paste. This dish is generally eaten as a side accompaniment with rice or noodles. You can also pair this with grilled meat. Find the full recipe here.





Korean Ramen:





Everyone has heard of ramen, and we have even seen it countless times in K-dramas. There is something about these slurpy noodles that just makes us drool at their sight. Here we bring you a quick recipe with which you can make delicious chicken ramen at home. See the full recipe here.





Spicy Rice Cakes:





Spicy rice cakes, or teokbokki in Korean, is a fiery recipe that every spice lover can try out. Here we bring you a simple and vegetarian version of rice cakes. This recipe can be made in a jiffy with your everyday home ingredients. Here is the full recipe.





Black Bean Noodles:





Another one of the most popular noodles from South Korea are black bean noodles. In this recipe, a black bean sauce is first made and is mixed with vegetables of your choice. The taste of this dish is a mix of spicy and sweet. Once you complete making the sauce, you can pour it on top of the noodles and mix to enjoy. Click here for the full recipe.





Gimbap:





Cooked rice and various additional ingredients are folded in dried seaweed sheets to make this popular Korean dish. The seaweed sheet is referred to as 'gim,' and the cooked rice is called 'bap.' The dish is frequently served with yellow pickled radish. Find the recipe here.





So, what are you waiting for? Put on your favourite K-drama and enjoy these classic dishes side by side!