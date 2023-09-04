The auspicious festival of Janmashtami is just around the corner. It marks the birth of Lord Krishna and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour around the world. This year, it falls on September 6, 2023. On this occasion, devotees worship their beloved deity by singing devotional songs, observing fast, decorating their house with flowers, and preparing special bhog. As Lord Krishna loved good food and was fond of sweets, it is only fair that we too prepare some delectable desserts on his birthday. Whether as part of bhog or otherwise, mithai is a must-have to make the festivities extra special. If you're wondering what to make for Lord Krishna this year, we have just the right recipe for you: Nariyal Paag. This sweet delight spells indulgence in every bite and is perfect to celebrate the festival.

Also Read: Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Date, Puja Timings And 5 Milk Dessert Recipes Inside

What Is Nariyal Paag?

Nariyal paag is a popular North Indian mithai, especially made during Janmashtami festivities. It is somewhat like nariyal barfi but doesn't involve the use of any milk or ghee. This gives it a distinct grainy texture as compared to regular nariyal barfi. The addition of muskmelon seeds and khus khus adds a unique flavour to it, while almonds add to its nutrient quotient. Traditionally, nariyal paag is made using white sugar, but you can swap it with jaggery (gud) or coconut sugar to make it healthier.

How To Make Nariyal Paag | Nariyal Paag Recipe

This recipe has been shared by food blogger Parul on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'. To make this mithai, start by grating dry coconut on a plate. Once done, keep aside. Now, heat a kadhai set on medium heat and add muskmelon seeds to it. Roast them until they become golden in colour, and then transfer them to a bowl. Next, add the grated coconut to the same kadhai and roast it too. Transfer to a bowl. Now, add chopped almonds and khus khus to the kadhai and roast for a minute or two.

Transfer this to the roasted coconut mixture and add elaichi powder, black pepper powder, and nutmeg powder. Mix well. To make the chashni, add sugar and water to the kadhai and cook until the sugar melts, stirring continuously. Once it thickens, add the prepared coconut-almond mixture to it. Give it a nice mix and then transfer it to a plate. Level it using a spatula, let it set for some time, and then cut it into the desired shape. Watch the detailed recipe video below:

Also Read: Krishna Janmashtami 2023: How to Make Dhaniya Panjiri for Janmashtami: 9 Expert Tips











Try making this delicious nariyal paag at home and make your festivities extra special. Happy Janmashtami 2023, everyone!