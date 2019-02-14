La Piazza Turns 25: Hyatt Regency Delhi Kick-Starts Restaurant's Silver Jubilee Celebrations

One of the city's most-loved Italian restaurants - La Piazza in Hyatt Regency, Bhikaji Cama Place - celebrated its silver jubilee yesterday evening. As a part of the foodie celebrations, the opening chef of the restaurant, Chef Hermann Grossbichler, returned to La Piazza and created dishes for the guests present at the celebration. The menu for the evening combined traditional classics from 1994 as well as new additions that draw inspiration from the dynamic world of Italian food. The chef delighted the guests with some excellent Italian starters, mains and desserts that delighted the guests no end.





The exclusive dinner event was held at the restaurant and a number of food bloggers, writers and critics were in attendance. February 13th event kick-started the year-long events and celebrations that the hotel has planned to mark this milestone of La Piazza. The celebration continues with Chef Grossbichler conducting an exclusive Italian master class at the hotel on February 16th, 2019. La Piazza will also be launching its own range of house wines, olive oil and cheeses. Patrons and fans of La Piazza can also look forward to exclusive menus and cookbooks to commemorate 25 years of La Piazza.





Charcoal salmon at La Piazza, New Delhi

Chef Grossbichler is the reigning Executive Chef at Hyatt Regency, Mumbai. He is an Austrian native and has over 35 years of experience in the culinary world. Apart from Hyatt Regency hotels in India, the chef has also worked at the group's properties in New Zealand and Brunei. He has also worked in Korea, China, and Malaysia.

For more information about the upcoming master class or other inquiries and table bookings, ring them up on 91-1166771308 or log on to delhi.regency.hyatt.com.







