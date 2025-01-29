Roasted chana is one of those snacks that we simply cannot stop munching on. Whether between office hours, on a chilly winter day, or while travelling by train, it's something we're always up for eating, no matter where we are. While roasted chana is timeless, there are now several flavoured varieties of the snack available in the market. Chilli garlic roasted chana, black pepper roasted chana, and hing jeera roasted chana are among the most famous ones. But have you heard of or tried Lays-flavoured roasted black chana? This unique snack is super delicious and will make you go gaga over it. The best part? It'll be ready in just under 5 minutes.

What Makes Lays-Flavoured Roasted Chana A Must-Try?

Lays-flavoured roasted chana gives an interesting twist to regular roasted chana. The chana is coated with a blend of flavourful spices, recreating the taste of the iconic Lays Magic Masala chips. They are easy to make, packed with flavour, and also super healthy - what's not to love about them? Whether as an evening snack or a late-night munchie, you'll be hooked from the first bite.

How To Store Lays-Flavoured Roasted Chana?

The best way to store Lays-flavoured roasted chana is in an airtight container. This prevents their exposure to air, keeping them fresh and ensuring they maintain their crispness. Remember to let them cool completely before transferring them to an airtight container. Also, make sure you store the container in a cool and dark place, away from sunlight.

How To Make Lays-Flavoured Roasted Chana | Roasted Chana Recipes

The recipe for this delicious snack was shared by the Instagram page @nutrifitnessbydisha. To make it, you just need a handful of ingredients and five minutes of your time. Start by adding Kashmiri red chilli powder, salt, black salt, jeera powder, garlic powder, chaat masala, amchoor powder, and ghee to a large bowl. Mix well. Then, add roasted chana and mix again, ensuring the chana is well-coated with the spices. That's it - your Lays-flavoured roasted chana are now ready to be savoured!

Will you try this Lays-flavoured roasted chana recipe? Tell us in the comment section below!