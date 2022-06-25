It is the weekend, and all we want to do is indulge in a hearty meal. But at the same time, none of us want to make a mess in the kitchen. Weekends are for taking things easy and relaxing. So, keeping that in mind, today, we bring you the super quick and easy recipe for a papad dosa! Yes, you read that right. We all know that over the years, people have found ways to make the traditional dosa quickly by substituting certain ingredients. And that's why today we have the besan dosa, lauki dosa, sooji dosa, and more. Adding to this list, here we have a papad dosa as well! This creative recipe is courtesy of Chef Kunal Kapur. Chef Kunal often comes up with unique recipes that leave us drooling. And needless to say, this recipe will be ready in less than 20 minutes.





Once you make this papad dosa, you can pair it with chutneys and sambhar to complete this full meal. This recipe is best to make for breakfast. You can even make it when you feel hungry at odd hours. So, without waiting, let us check out the recipe for this yummy papad dosa!

Papad Dosa Recipe: Here's How To Make Papad Dosa

First, take 10 papads and soak them in a bowl full of water. Wait for it to get wet and mushy. Then take it out and put the wet papad in a blender. Make a smooth paste. Heat a pan, add some oil and pour a ladle of this mix. Let it cook from both the sides and enjoy.

Isn't it super easy to make?! If you are in search of more such instant dosa recipes, click here. Try out these yummy recipes, and let us know which one you like the best!