Crispy, paper-thin desi crepe, served with sambar and coconut chutney - and that's a plate of irresistible dosa for you! In India, people love eating dosa. It is light, wholesome and makes a popular meal any time of the day. Although dosa has its roots in South Indian cuisine, today the popularity of the dish breaks the barriers and goes beyond the state. Hence, you will find multiple dosa joints in every part of the country. Besides, you can easily whip dosa at home too. All you need to do is prepare the batter beforehand and store it in the refrigerator. You may also go for the readymade dosa mix that are easily available in the market.

Although a classic dosa batter is made with rice and urad dal, you can tweak the recipe as per your choice to make it healthier and yet more wholesome. We usually prefer using rice, ragi, jowar or other whole grains to prepare our dosas. To make it interesting, don't shy away from including some greens or paneer, or even chicken for your dosa stuffing. We handpicked some interesting dosa recipes that are not only delicious but are also protein-packed and nutritious.

So, For All The Dosa Lovers, Here Are 5 Protein-Rich Dosa Recipes For You:

Pesarattu

Native to Andhra Pradesh, pesarattu is a dosa prepared with protein-rich green moong dal. You need to soak green moong dal, blend with salt, hing and some other ingredients and make a batter for dosa. This pesarattu recipe also includes a little amount of soaked rice to get the exact consistency and texture of dosa. Click here for the recipe.

Kuttu Ka Dosa

If you are someone who is trying to lose weight but can't resist having dosa, then this dosa recipe is just for you! Made with kuttu ka atta (or buckwheat), this dosa recipe will not only satiate your kuttu cravings but will also add protein and other healthy nutrients to your diet. Besides, the inclusion of rock salt, arbi, ghee etc, makes it a perfect star of vrat menu. Click here for the recipe.

Chicken Dosa

For all the non-veg lovers, we found a dosa recipe that will curb your craving for chicken and dosa at the same time! Here, protein-rich chicken is cooked with curry leaves, onion, ginger-garlic paste, green chillies and a pool of spices and stuffed inside a paper-thin dosa, instead of a simple potato stuffing. Try this dish and surprise your family with a unique twist. Click here for the recipe.

Mutta Dosai

What if we tell you that you can have your favourite dosa and still maintain your protein-rich diet, without adding chicken or mutton? Yes, that's right! Just by adding few eggs to your dosa recipe, your healthy protein-rich dosa is ready to be savoured. It is called mutta dosai. All you need to do is take a ladleful of dosa batter, spread it on a tawa and break an egg on it and let it cook. Trust, it is as simple as it sounds. Click here for the recipe.

Ragi Dosa

Let's admit, ancient grains are back in vogue. They are loaded with almost every essential nutrient and benefit our health in every possible way. One such popular option is ragi. It is low in calorie, glycemic index and loads you up with a generous amount of protein. Keeping this in mind, we bring you a ragi dosa recipe that can be perfect for diabetes diet, weight loss diet and more. Click here for the recipe.

Try these protein-packed dosa recipes and let us know which one you liked the most. And if you have any such healthy dosa recipe, share with us in the comments section below. We would love to know about them.