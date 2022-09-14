Although cooking is frequently recommended as a way to reduce stress, there are times when we just don't want to enter the kitchen. Think of those sluggish afternoons when you are starving but have no motivation to make a feast. So what do you do? Many opt for having those leftovers or getting some food delivered. But, if both these options are not suitable for you, then you have to drag yourself to the kitchen and cook something. And if you are going through the same right now, we have a quick and easy recipe for you that hardly requires any effort! Here we bring you a recipe for delicious corn and aloo masala sabzi!





As the name suggests, this recipe requires two main ingredients- sweet corn and potatoes. This recipe may sound boring, but it has the perfect comforting taste that a person seeks on a lazy day! It is one of those dishes that are easy and quick to make it. You only need a few basic masalas to zing it up. And if you wish to make it more nutritious, you can choose to add more vegetables. Once it is ready, have it with a ghee-laden phulka and relish! Find out the full recipe for this dish below:

Corn And Aloo Sabzi Recipe: Here's How To Make Corn And Aloo Sabzi

First, chop a potato. Now, heat a pan with some oil and drop in the potatoes. Let them cook till tender. Till then, boil some corn in a vessel. Now, check the potatoes and add salt, red chilli powder, pepper, coriander masala, and chaat masala. Mix this well. From the top, throw in the corn and combine well. Let it cook. Add some butter and dhaniya from the top. Then serve and relish!





