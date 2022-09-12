Achar or pickle has been a part of the Indian food culture since time immemorial. Be it with dal-chawal or with paratha, a spoonful of achar helps elevate our meal experience instantly. Achar makes the food more palatable, aromatic and flavoruful. In fact, if you ask us, we feel achar (or the process of pickling) is more of a tradition. Every household has its own recipe that is passed on through generations. Hence, you will find no standardised recipe for making achar. In India, we get to enjoy a wide variety of achar. From aloo ka achar to mango pickle and more, the list goes really long. Another such achar that tug at heartstrings is garlic pickle (or lehsun ka achar).





Prepared with fresh garlic cloves, this achar includes some special masala, oil and time for fermentation. The best part is, it is also referred to as the traditional way of making achar - the process our grandmothers and mothers used to follow. Sounds interesting; isn't it? This recipe has been shared by food vlogger Reshu on her YouTube channel 'Cooking With Reshu'. Take a look.

Garlic Pickle Recipe | How To Make Lehsun Ka Achar:

Steam the garlic pods for some time.

Spread the garlic pods on a clean cloth and let it soak for some time under the sun.

Meanwhile, prepare the masala for the achar with methi, fennel seeds, mustard seeds, cumin seeds and dry roast. You can also sun-dry the masalas instead.

Add the spices in the grinding jar and grind it coarsely.

In a pan. Add oil and heat it totally. Then switch off the gas.

When the oil heats up, add Kashmiri red chilli powder, hing and mix. Make sure the oil cools down.

Bring the lehsun to room temperature and add the achar masala, turmeric powder, salt and the infused mustard oil to it. Keep some oil aside.

Mix everything together and add some vinegar or lemon juice to it. Mix everything again.

Store it in a clean, dry and airtight container and enjoy throughout the year. This achar tastes the best when soaked for three days.

Watch The Detailed Lehsun Ka Achar Recipe Video Below:

Try this recipe at home and enjoy achar, the classic way.