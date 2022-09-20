I'm sure that some of you will agree that mornings are not always the best time. As soon as you wake up, you quickly have to finish so many chores and start with your work. Amid this madness, having breakfast is undoubtedly tricky. But somehow, we still manage to have toast, oats, or something else. But, a few hours later, our tummy starts rumbling again, and then we think about what to cook for lunch. While you may be tired because of all the work since morning, it is best to work smarter and cook something quick and easy. For the same, here we bring you a recipe for delicious pepper paneer! Paneer is a staple in the Indian kitchen. In fact, it is an ingredient that we all use in one way or another. You can easily mix any masala or gravy in it, and it will adapt to its taste. So, if you also love paneer, you cannot miss out on this recipe.





In this simple paneer recipe, we use roasted masalas that add a smoky flavour to the paneer. This recipe also has onions and tomatoes to add a zingy flavour to it. The best part about this recipe is that it'll be ready in just 15 minutes. Once you make it, pair it with a plain phulka to relish. Check out the full recipe below:

Pepper Paneer Recipe: Here's How To Make Pepper Paneer

First, take coriander seeds, one clove, ginger, garlic, methi dana, jeera, dry red chillies, peppercorns, and a bay leaf and roast them slightly. Once done, blend and keep it aside. Now, take a pan and add some oil and add onions. When they are translucent, add tomatoes and cook till soft. Next, add some salt to the blended masalas. Finally, add paneer cubes. Mix well, adjust the masalas and relish!





For the full recipe for this pepper paneer, click here.





Try this yummy recipe, and let us know how it turned out for you!










