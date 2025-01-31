Who can resist a plate of steaming hot Maggi? We guess no one! It's one of those snacks that we're all up for eating anytime of the day. However, there are times when we're left with leftover Maggi in the packet. In most cases, we simply discard all of it without giving a second thought. After all, what could these crushed pieces possibly be used for? But what if we told you that you can use these leftovers to make a crispy, indulgent snack? Yes, you read that. Introducing: Maggi Paneer Popcorn! This unique snack is irresistibly crispy and packed with tantalising flavours. Once you try it out, you're sure to become addicted.

What Makes Maggi Paneer Popcorn A Must-Try?

Maggi paneer popcorn offers an interesting way to use leftover Maggi. To make it, paneer cubes are coated in a spicy marinade, followed by a layer of crushed Maggi, then deep-fried until crispy. The result? A lip-smacking snack that delivers pure indulgence in every bite. The best part? It's ready in just 20 minutes, and you can also cook it in an air fryer!

What To Serve With Maggi Paneer Popcorn?

This crispy delight pairs well with a variety of accompaniments. If you have a high spice tolerance, go for a spicy chutney or schezwan sauce. However, if you prefer something milder, classic tomato ketchup is a great choice. You can also enjoy Maggi paneer popcorn with creamy mayonnaise.

How To Ensure Maggi Paneer Popcorn Turns Out Crispy?

Maggi paneer popcorn tastes best when it's perfectly crispy. To achieve this texture, fry it in small, even batches. Avoid overcrowding the kadhai, as this can lead to uneven cooking. Also, remember to drain excess oil on a tissue before serving, this will help keep them crispier for longer.

Maggi Paneer Popcorn Recipe | How To Make Maggi Paneer Popcorn At Home

The recipe for Maggi paneer popcorn was shared by the Instagram page @globalvegproject. In a bowl, mix maida, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, Maggi tastemaker, salt, and schezwan sauce. Add some water and whisk to form a smooth paste. Coat the paneer cubes in this marinade, ensuring they are well covered. Roll the marinated paneer cubes in the crushed Maggi, pressing gently so it sticks. Heat oil in a kadhai and deep-fry the coated paneer cubes until golden brown and crispy. Serve hot and enjoy!

Looks delicious, doesn't it? Try this crispy Maggi paneer popcorn at home and enjoy your next snacking session!