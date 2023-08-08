Cooked too much dal at home? Wondering what to do with leftover yellow moong dal? You can transform this dal into a variety of interesting delicacies. One of the most common options is to use it while making roti dough, thereby preparing a special kind of dal paratha. However, we have an even more indulgent option that you must try: moong dal pakoras. The recipe below specifically outlines how to make crisp pakoras using leftover yellow moong dal. This snack can be ready in just 10-15 minutes and requires only a handful of ingredients.

How to Make Pakoras from Leftover Dal | Quick and Easy Recipe for Leftover Moong Dal Pakoras

These crisp moong dal pakoras might just become your new favourite. Photo Credit: iStock

Start by soaking poha for a few minutes, then set it aside in a colander/strainer to drain excess water. In a large bowl, combine the cooked dal with the soaked poha, finely chopped onions, chillies, ginger, and coriander leaves. Add spice masalas such as red chilli and cumin. Use besan to bind the ingredients well, creating a dough-like mixture. Taste and adjust the salt - remember that the cooked dal already contains some salt. Break off small pieces of the dal mixture and deep-fry them until they turn golden brown and become crisp. Enjoy them while they're hot!

For the complete recipe of Leftover Dal Pakoras, click here.

How to Ensure Your Dal Pakoras Are Not Soggy?

Ensure that the oil is sufficiently hot before adding portions of the dal dough. If the oil isn't hot enough, the pakoras might absorb more oil and become soggy. Additionally, use a rack or absorbent paper to remove excess oil after frying the pakoras. After a minute or so, transfer them to a plate to be served immediately.

Are Moong Dal Pakoras Healthy?

The individual ingredients - moong dal, veggies, and spices - are all quite nutritious. However, since they are deep-fried, they do contain higher levels of calories and fat. Therefore, consider these pakoras as an occasional treat. If you'd like to enjoy them even while on a diet, you could experiment with air-frying them.

What to Serve Leftover Dal Pakoras With?

Serve these dal pakoras with some spicy hari chutney. Photo Credit: iStock

These moong dal pakoras would pair well with freshly made hari (green) chutney prepared with mint and/or coriander. The meetha chutney often used for chaat items would also complement these pakoras. And of course, if you're short on time, ketchup is always a reliable choice.





The next time you have extra cooked dal, transform it into this delicious snack and savor its delightful crispiness!

