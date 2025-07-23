Who doesn't crave a warm, comforting bowl of khichdi when we're feeling under the weather or just need a cosy meal? With so many varieties to choose from, we can easily make khichdi at home. But have you ever tried lobia khichdi? This nutritious and delicious dish is packed with protein and fibre, making it an excellent option for those looking for a healthy meal. Chef Guntas Sethi recently shared her recipe for lobia khichdi on Instagram and we're excited to share it with you!

What Makes Lobia Khichdi A Must-Try?

Lobia khichdi is a must-try for several reasons:

1. High Protein Content

Black-eyed peas are an excellent source of protein, making this dish perfect for vegetarians and vegans.

2. Rich In Fibre

The combination of black-eyed peas and brown rice provides a good amount of dietary fibre, promoting satiety and supporting healthy digestion.

3. Low In Calories

This dish is relatively low in calories, making it an excellent option for those looking to manage their weight.

What To Serve With Lobia Khichdi?

Lobia khichdi pairs well with a variety of sides, such as yoghurt or raita, papad, salad, or pickle, which can add texture, flavour and nutrition to the meal. These accompaniments can enhance the overall dining experience and provide additional health benefits.

Can You Have Lobia Khichdi On A Weight Loss Diet?

Lobia khichdi is an excellent option for a weight loss diet due to its low calorie count and good source of fibre and protein. The fibre helps keep you full for longer, reducing the likelihood of overeating, while the protein supports muscle health and satiety, making it a filling meal for weight management.

How To Make High-Protein Lobia Khichdi At Home | Khichdi Recipes

Start by heating ghee in a pan and add jeera, a bay leaf, black peppercorns, cloves, a cinnamon stick and hing.

Saute the mixture well, then add chopped onions and salt and mix well. Add ginger-garlic paste, red chilli powder, garam masala, haldi and dhania powder, and combine well.

Mix in chopped and pureed tomatoes along with soaked lobia.

Place a katori with ghee and coal in the centre of the pan, cover it with a lid, and let it cook for a few minutes to infuse a smoky flavour.

Remove the katori and add soaked rice with chopped coriander, then gradually add some water and let it cook for a while.

Your high-protein lobia khichdi is now ready to be savoured. Serve hot and enjoy!

Watch the full recipe video below:

