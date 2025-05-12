Khichdi is rightly hailed as the ultimate comfort food in India. It has been a staple in Indian households for generations, cherished for its simplicity, versatility, and nourishing qualities. This humble dish is a go-to meal anytime, anywhere. Traditionally crafted with rice and lentils, khichdi is easy to digest and packed with essential nutrients. Its popularity spans regions, with each state adding its unique twist to this classic dish. But what if we told you that you could elevate a plate of khichdi to make it even more nutritious? Yes, you heard us right.





Whether you are a fitness enthusiast aiming to boost your protein intake or simply someone who enjoys experimenting in the kitchen, this guide will show you how to transform an everyday khichdi into a nutritional powerhouse.





Also Read: High Protein Diet: 7 Protein-Packed Khichdi Recipes To Put Together A Wholesome Meal

Tips To Make Your Khichdi Protein-Rich

Nutritionist Mohita Mascarenhas recently took to social media to highlight some common mistakes we often make unknowingly while preparing khichdi, along with easy fixes to ensure a perfect dish every time. Curious to know what they are? Let's dive in and learn how to elevate your khichdi game.

1. The Dal-Rice Ratio

Nutritionist Mohita points out a common mistake many of us make when preparing khichdi: using more rice and less dal, which results in a carb-heavy dish. She suggests that an average person needs around 20 grams of protein per day. To achieve a better nutritional balance, she recommends using a 60-40 ratio of dal to rice. This simple adjustment can significantly boost the protein content of your khichdi, making it a more balanced and nutritious meal.

2. Add More Veggies

The expert emphasised the importance of adding plenty of vegetables to your khichdi. By doing so, you can make the dish fibre-rich, which aids in digestion and enhances the absorption of nutrients. Vegetables like carrots, peas, spinach, and tomatoes not only add flavour and texture but also boost the overall nutritional profile of your khichdi. So, next time you prepare this comforting dish, don't forget to load it up with colourful veggies for a healthier, more satisfying meal.

3. Pair With Dahi

Nutritionist Mohita has another great tip for enhancing your khichdi: pair it with a bowl of dahi (curd). This combination not only boosts the protein content but also adds probiotics, which are beneficial for gut health. She explains that adding curd to your plate of khichdi can help you meet the daily requirement of 20 grams of protein.





Also Read: Looking For A Unique Khichdi Recipe? Try This Corn Palak Khichdi Today

Photo Credit: iStock

Nutritionist-Approved Protein-Packed Khichdi Recipe

Ingredients:

80g split moong dal

50g broken basmati rice

3 cups water

1 small onion, chopped

1 medium tomato, chopped

50g carrot, chopped

50g cauliflower, chopped

50g peas

1/4 tsp jeera (cumin seeds)

1 pinch hing (asafoetida)

1.5 tsp ginger-garlic-green chili paste

1/4 tsp turmeric powder

Salt, to taste

100g curd

Method:

Wash and soak moong dal and rice in water.

In a pressure cooker, heat ghee and add jeera, hing, ginger-garlic-green chilli paste, turmeric powder, and salt to taste.

Toss in the chopped vegetables, followed by the soaked rice and dal. Mix everything.

Close the lid and cook for five whistles on low heat.

Once done, garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve with a bowl of curd.

Also Read: 5 Dal Khichdi Recipes You Can Make For A Wholesome And Delicious Meal





Khichdi has long been cherished for its simplicity, versatility, and nourishing qualities. By making a few thoughtful adjustments, you can transform this traditional dish into a protein-rich powerhouse that caters to modern nutritional needs. So, next time you prepare khichdi, remember these simple tweaks to make it even more wholesome and satisfying.