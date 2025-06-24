When your stomach needs a warm hug, khichdi is the first thing that comes to mind. It is soft, simple, and does not demand too much of your time or your ingredients. Whether you are feeling under the weather, recovering from a late-night junk food binge, or simply want something fuss-free, khichdi (with a generous dollop of ghee) fits every mood. Even better, it is genuinely good for your gut. High in fibre, low in spice, and easy to digest, this humble one-pot Indian meal works like a gentle reset for your system. Of course, you could always order a bowl of khichdi from your favourite food delivery app when cooking feels like a stretch (no judgement here). But if you feel up to it, these comforting and wholesome recipes might be just what your stomach needs.





Here Are 6 Gut-Friendly Khichdi Recipes That Are Perfect When You Need Comfort Food

1. Classic Moong Dal Khichdi: Easy On The Gut, Big On Comfort

The OG comfort meal, moong dal khichdi is made using split yellow moong dal and rice. It is soft, soupy, and incredibly light on the stomach. It is low in fat, high in protein, and packed with nourishing ingredients that support digestion. A simple tempering of jeera, hing, and ghee adds just the right amount of flavour. Want to boost the fibre content? Toss in a handful of chopped vegetables and it is sorted. You can follow a basic recipe here, or if you are feeling under the weather (or just too tired), ordering from your favourite food delivery app in is a valid option.

2. Palak Moong Dal Khichdi: Comfort Food With A Nutrient Kick

This one is for the days when you want your food to feel like a hug but still be loaded with nutrients. Palak moong dal khichdi combines gut-friendly lentils with spinach, which is rich in iron and fibre. It is light, filling, and comforting, especially when topped with ghee. Serve it with curd or a bit of pickle for that complete home-style feel.

3. Masoor Dal Khichdi: Wholesome, Flavourful, and Easy To Digest

If you enjoy khichdi with more depth of flavour, masoor dal is a great choice. It is still gentle on the gut but has a slightly fuller taste compared to moong. This recipe comes together quickly and pairs beautifully with sauteed onions and a sprinkle of coriander. Masoor dal is packed with folate and iron, making this a perfect option when you want a healthy one-pot meal that does not compromise on flavour.

4. Panchmel Khichdi: Protein-Rich And Surprisingly Light

You may be a fan of panchmel dal, but have you tried panchmel khichdi? Made with five different lentils - moong, urad, chana, masoor, and toor - this khichdi is a protein powerhouse. Despite the variety of dals, it remains surprisingly easy to digest and is gentle on the stomach. Traditionally served with kadhi or a spoonful of ghee, this is one of those recipes that leaves you feeling nourished, full, and satisfied without heaviness.

5. Vegetable Dalia Khichdi: High-Fibre And Gut-Friendly

Dalia, or broken wheat, is rich in fibre and great for digestion. When combined with vegetables like carrots, peas, and beans, you get a nutrient-dense khichdi that is low in refined carbs and easy on the gut. This recipe is perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, especially on days when your stomach feels sluggish. And yes, if your pantry is out of dalia, you can still enjoy this meal via your go-to food delivery app. No shame in taking the shortcut.

6. Bajra Khichdi: A Hearty, Gut-Soothing Winter Favourite

Looking for something earthy, hearty, and satisfying? Bajra khichdi is your answer. Made with pearl millet and moong dal, this recipe is a winter favourite for its gut-balancing benefits. It has a lovely texture and pairs well with kadhi, ghee, or pickle. Bajra is rich in fibre and magnesium, which keeps your stomach happy and full for hours. A perfect blend of comfort and nutrition.





When In Doubt, Make Khichdi

From the classic moong dal to the hearty bajra version, these comforting khichdi recipes offer something for every mood. Whether you need something easy to digest, something that heals, or just something warm and homely, khichdi is that fuss-free, feel-good bowl of nourishment your stomach will thank you for.





