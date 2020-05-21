Lockdown Cooking: Chocolate Cake In A Pressure Cooker? Read This Amazing Recipe Inside!

This is an ideal, hassle-free lockdown recipe you can try today

With the nationwide lockdown extending yet again, looks like a lot of us would be working out of home for a while. Staying indoors and minimising social interactions will help us break the chain of infection and flatten the curve. And till the time we are at home, we can be as productive as we want. We know a lot of you have developed a penchant for cooking. After all those viral cooking videos on Instagram, if you have also decided to cook a storm in your kitchen - then you have arrived at the right place. Cooking is no easy feat, it requires immense understanding of ingredients, flavours, equipment, right kitchen tools et al. But you do get better with time, so even if it takes you a while to master a dish, you should not be disheartened. It is also a good idea to start with simple recipes, so how about a cake? Yes, you heard us. Making cake can be quite a cakewalk, if you stop stressing about it and follow this simple recipe. With the help of this ingenious recipe you can make a dense and chocolate-y cake in a pressure cooker, that too in a matter of few minutes. There, we saw you slurping!





This is an ideal, hassle-free lockdown recipe you can try today, and you do not even require many exotic ingredients. Use these easily available ingredients to make this spongy and moist treat at home. Make sure you are not too stingy with chocolates. That's the last thing we want out of a chocolate cake, right?

It is also a good idea to sift your dry ingredients together first in a mixing bowl, before you proceed to your wet ingredients - it helps prevent formation of lumps. Mix the dry and wet ingredients together with eggs and whisk well until you get a smooth batter. Transfer everything to an aluminium or steel tin and pressure cook. Make sure you pre-heat your pressure cooker.





This recipe is ideal for days when you are craving a cake, but your OTG oven is out of order, or there is just not enough power. So what are you waiting for? Try this delish recipe and let us know what you think about it in the comments below. We'd love to know your thoughts.







