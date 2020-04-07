Lockdown Recipe: Make This Crispy Tawa Aloo For Untimely Hunger Pangs (Recipe Video Inside)

Highlights Potato has a varied culinary usage across global cuisine

From starter to dessert, aloo can fit in any part of meal

Potato also has several health benefits

Potato, undoubtedly, is one of the most essential parts of cooking. It is such a vegetable that is loved by one and all globally. From French fries to curries - potato is used in various dishes around the world; and the credit goes to its blunt taste. The beauty of potato is that it absorbs taste and flavour of the dish you are making. Hence, people do various experimentation with this vegetable. From starter (baked potato) to dessert (alu ki kheer) - it can fit well in any part of a full-course menu. This vegetable can easily be stored for long. Hence, most of the households keep potatoes in store for later use.





In the present day situation when people are refraining from stepping out due to lockdowns and social distancing, they prefer keeping some basic groceries in store, including potatoes and onions. Keeping that in mind, here we bring you an easy recipe that needs potato and some basic kitchen ingredients - crispy tawa aloo. For the unversed, other than its varied culinary usages, potato is an excellent source of vitamin C, potassium, fibre and several other minerals. It is said to boost immunity and promote blood circulation.





The recipe for crispy tawa aloo is shared by vlogger Parul on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'. All that the recipe needs are potatoes, sooji, some basic spices and little amount of oil. This dish can make a perfect snack for those untimely hunger pangs.

Watch: Here's The Recipe Video For Crispy Tawa Aloo:

Also Read: This Stuffed Aloo Tikki Will Level Up Your Happiness (Recipe Video Inside)













