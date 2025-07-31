The monsoon is a welcome respite from the scorching heat, but along with the soothing petrichor and lush greenery comes a lesser-loved guest - moisture. The rainy season increases humidity and with that, the growth of fungus and bacteria. The risk of food spoilage and contamination, especially in packaged food, is quite high during this season. Whether you're binge-watching, on a road trip or having a get-together packaged food seem like the most convenient choice. But during the monsoon, bring a mindful snacker is not just smart - but essential.





Also Read:Monsoon Diet: 7 Delicious Drinks To Help You Stay Hydrated In Monsoon

Let's discuss a few things to keep in mind while snacking on your favourite munchies during the monsoon season without compromising on health or hygiene:

DOs:

Check the package integrity: before you open that delicious Makhana, trail mix or chips of your choice inspect the packaging carefully. Make sure the package of the snack is not puffed, bloated or shrunk. If so, avoid consuming it. Excess moisture in the air during monsoons can compromise the packaging and create a breeding space for bacteria and mould. Look for - sealed edges, no boating and clear expiry and manufacture date mentioned.

Check the contents thoroughly: before tearing into that packet of chips, makhana, or trail mix look for puffed, bloated or moist packs. These are often signs of compromised seals and microbial growth. Pro tip: always go for brands that use high barrier packaging, resealable pouches that age designed to keep out moisture and oxygen

Follow the storage instructions carefully. Even the best package snacks can go and if not stored properly. Once the seal is broken, repackage your snacks in airtight glass jars or food-grade plastic containers with moisture absorbers or silica sachets (the food-safe kind)

Choose dry roasted over fried: monsoon is not the time to indulge in fried, greasy food that's packed with spices. Opt for roasted makhanas, trail mix with dried fruits, seeds and nuts.

Embrace functional snacking: this season is ideal for indulging in functional foods that focus on immunity and digestion. Incorporate Ashwagandha, turmeric, moringa into your diet that adds both flavour and value to your meals.

Read the labels thoroughly: some brands do a great job at educating consumers. If the pack says "store in a cool and dry place" or "consume within 3 days of opening" take it seriously. Keep snacks away from direct sunlight, stove, sink or refrigerator top. These places are usually warmer and more humid.

DONTs:

Hoard bulk packs: although buying bulk packs can be economical but hoarding up snacks during the monsoon season means longer exposure to air and humidity once opened. Buy single-serve, smaller packs - they stay fresh longer, help us portion control and the packets can be thrown once the snack is consumed.

Ignore the ingredient list: monsoon cravings can lure us into going for flavour-loaded snacks but don't ignore what's in them. Opt for: short, clean ingredient list, Natural preservatives like rock salt, jaggery or lemon.

Don't rely solely on expiry date: while expiry date tells you how long a product can stay good under ideal circumstances. Poor storage, whether in transportation, warehouses or your own kitchen can drastically affect the shelf life of the product. Be cautious of any stale or rancid smell, if there's visible clumping in powders or trail mixes, if the texture is soggy or tastes different.

Don't use wet spoons to scoop out powders, granola or any dry snacks. Even a single drop of water from a damp spoon can clump up the product and cause spoilage.

Don't leave snack packs in your car. Cars can become damp and warm during rains. Leaving unopened or half eaten shack packs can expose them to temperature change, humidity or pest infestation.

Rains are for comfort, nostalgia and chai time but cozy indulgences don't have to come at the cost of health and hygiene.





Also Read: Try These 6 Refreshing Drinks To Stay Hydrated And Drive Away Your Monsoon Blues





Next time the thunder rumbles and you grab that packet of your favourite snacks, just remember: a little caution makes the munch a little crunchier, cleverer and guilt-free!





Ragini Dhawan is the founder of CleanCrunch, a clean-eating brand offering functional, flavour-packed snacks like truffle makhanas, millet noodles, trail mixes, and more. She believes mindful eating can be joyful, delicious, and fuss-free.