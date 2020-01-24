Street Food Of India: This Stuffed Aloo Tikki Will Level Up Your Happiness (Recipe Video Inside)

Highlights Most of us have immense love for aloo

India is a country of varied colours, culture and food; and when we talk about food, how we cannot mention the famous street foods of India! Looking at the variety and the taste, we can surely boast about the Indian street foods as the best in the world. Chats, golgappe, rolls, momos and more- whenever we hear these names, our eyes start twinkling and mouths start watering. One such famous snack is aloo tikki. We are sure the mere mention of it has made many of you excited already. Most of us have immense love for aloo (potato) because of its versatility, and nothing can beat the feeling of its inclusion in a chat. Aloo, in any form, is a comfort food for most of us.











Hence, to up the level of your happiness, here we bring you stuffed aloo tikki recipe by famous vlogger Parul, which she uploaded on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'. A hit among people of every age, this aloo tikki will have a surprise inside. For making stuffed aloo tikka, you need boiled potatoes, red chilli powder, coriander powder, garam masala, dry mango powder, rice flour, boiled green peas, oil, cumin seeds, grated ginger, finely chopped green chilli, asafoetida, coriander powder, red chilli powder, black salt, garam masala, salt, lime juice and oil. Do not worry! It might look like loads of ingredients, but stuffed aloo tikki is very easy to make at home.







Now without much ado, prepare this tasty and crispy tikki and enjoy with dahi and spicy chutneys, and that too in the comfort of your home.











Here Is The Recipe Video





















