Lockdown Recipe: This Yummy Pudina (Mint) Rice Recipe Screams Summer!

Let's admit it, there are very few things as comforting as a well-cooked rice meal. From khichdi to bise bele baath and to curd rice, a generous portion of rice mixed with choice herbs and spices can make us grin at any point of time. If you also identify yourself as a fellow rice lover, you would definitely enjoy this pudina rice recipe.





We are under a nationwide lockdown. As most of us are spending our time indoors, it could be a good idea to experiment your heart out in the kitchen, something that you have always wanted to do! Cooking can prove to be very therapeutic for a lot of people; and now that you have all the time at hand, perhaps you can start with something easy and loaded with season's bounty.





The summer is upon us, and we are loving all the seasonal fruits and vegetables that are slowly finding their place in our kitchens. One such refreshing herbs that is used extensively in our summer preparations is mint or pudina. From raita, chutney to lassi, mint can liven up just about anything. It can be a star ingredient in our mains too, if given a chance and this pudina rice recipe is a fine example.





(Also Read: Mint Benefits: 10 Incredible Health Benefits Of Mint Or Pudina You Must Know)





For this recipe you need a bunch of basic ingredients like rice, mint paste, sliced onions, cumin seeds, salt, lemon juice and oil. It does not take too long to prepare this rice dish, you can simply rustle up a portion in about 10 minutes, and it is sure to be a hit among both kids and adults alike. It is ideal for days you are in no mood for extravagant cooking, but are craving something flavourful. Make sure you sautee the onions well, until they are slightly transparent, the raw taste of onion may be off-putting for some. You can prepare the mint-paste at home simply by blending few fresh sprigs of mint with water, do take note of consistency.

Here is the step-by-step guide to make pudina rice at home. Remember, chances of going wrong with this recipe are very few, so do try it.







Try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below. Also tell us what all have you been cooking in this period of lockdown, we'd love to hear about your recipesand experiments in the kitchen.







