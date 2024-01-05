The auspicious festival of Lohri is not too far away. It marks the beginning of the harvest season and the warmer months ahead. This year, it falls on January 14, 2024. It is celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm in Punjab. People light up the bonfire, sing traditional songs, dance, and munch on delicious snacks. Revdi, popcorn, peanuts, and chikki are some of the must-haves during the Lohri celebrations. To make your festivities special this year, how about making some chikki at home? Don't worry; it's not as difficult as it seems to be. All you need are a few basic ingredients and a bit of patience, and you'll have your own batch of chikki ready in a few minutes. We have found a delightful version called Rajgira Chikki that you can serve to your guests this Lohri. But before we introduce you to the recipe, let's address some questions that you might have in mind.

Chikki is a winter staple.

Is Rajgira Chikki Healthy?

The answer is yes! The ingredients of this chikki include rajgira (amaranth), jaggery (gud), ghee, and nuts, all of which are super healthy. Rajgira is high in fibre, whereas jaggery is rich in antioxidants and minerals like iron and magnesium. The addition of ghee helps provide healthy fats, and nuts are packed with several essential nutrients as well. All in all, rajgira chikki ticks all the boxes for being a healthy snack. However, remember that moderation is always key.

Are Chikki And Gajak The Same?

Many people use the terms chikki and gajak interchangeably. But did you know they are not the same? The most striking difference between the two is the sweetener used in them. Chikki is always prepared using liquid jaggery. On the other hand, gajak is usually prepared with white sugar or powdered jaggery. The process of making chikki is also less time-consuming than that of making gajak.

Rajgira Chikki Recipe | How To Make Rajgira Chikki

To make this chikki, start by heating ghee in a pan. Add rajgira seeds and roast them for a minute or two. Take another pan and add jaggery and a bit of coconut oil to make a syrup. Once it melts and is well combined, add the roasted rajgira seeds to the pan and mix well with the jaggery syrup. Add in a pinch of cardamom powder and chopped nuts like almonds, cashew nuts, and pistachios. Give it a nice stir to combine everything together. The mixture should be able to hold its shape. Remove from the heat and transfer to a greased rectangular tin. Spread out the mixture evenly using a spatula and let it sit for about 15 to 20 minutes. Once it hardens and cools down, cut it into square shapes and enjoy! Rajgira chikki is ready to be savoured.

Try this delicious chikki recipe and enjoy it with your family during Lohri 2024 celebrations.