Winter season is in full swing, and with it comes the urge to binge on all things sweet and warming. From snacking on jaggery to peanuts, comforting soups to hearty saag - there is so much on our winter menu that it's hard to keep track! People often assume that it's quite difficult to shed the extra kilos during the winter season, but luckily, it's not. We can customise and tweak our winter diet to burn off excess fat and achieve our weight loss goals. This keto-friendly peanut chikki is the ultimate treat that you can have in winter on weight loss diet.





Keto-friendly peanut chikki can easily be a part of your winter weight loss diet. The ketogenic diet, also known as the keto diet, is a weight loss regime that involves the consumption of low-carb, and high-fat foods. The idea is to send the body into a state of ketosis, which promotes fat burning and results in overall weight loss. The keto-friendly peanut chikki is made with some interesting ingredients that are ideal for those on a keto diet. Shared by nutritionist Jyoti Dalmia on her YouTube handle 'Magic In My Food', the recipe is definitely worth a try.





Peanut chikki is a popular winter snack. Photo: iStock

Is Keto Diet Good For Health?

The ketogenic diet has become extremely popular these days. There are many things to keep in mind while starting the keto diet. The idea is to consume high-fat, high-protein foods that are also low in carbohydrates. Maintain a regular exercise regime and give the diet some time to work, as results will not happen overnight. "While weight loss does happen fast on this diet, long-term effects of this diet have not been studied. If you wish to start on a Keto diet, make sure you do so under the guidance of a trained nutritionist, who can tell you when to stop," says consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta.





How To Make Keto-Friendly Peanut Chikki | Keto-Friendly Peanut Chikki Recipe

Nutritionist Jyoti Dalmia shared the recipe for keto-friendly peanut chikki and it requires a few simple ingredients and steps.

First, add 75 grams of butter to a pan. Let it melt and keep the flame low to avoid burning.

Continue whisking the butter and add 1/4 cup of stevia or artificial sweetener to the chikki. Keep mixing constantly till the mixture turns golden-brown.

Now, add 3/4 tsp cardamom powder and 1/4 tsp turmeric powder. The aroma of caramelisation will hit your senses!

Lastly, add a cup of roasted peanuts to the mixture and stir till everything mixes properly. Cook for 2-3 minutes, then remove from heat.

Transfer it to a tray lined with parchment paper. Let it set for 2 hours in the fridge and enjoy it crisp and fresh!

Watch the full recipe video for keto-friendly peanut chikki here: