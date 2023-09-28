Kachori is a beloved Indian snack enjoyed during breakfast or tea time. While it originated in Rajasthan, it has gained popularity in other states as well. Thanks to its widespread appeal, various delightful versions have emerged, including Masala Kachori, Onion Kachori, Matar Kachori, and Aloo Kachori. These Kachori varieties are so irresistible that you just have to taste them. Kachori is served in different ways; it pairs wonderfully with hot potato curry in some places, while in others, it's served with chickpea curry or accompanied by tangy green chutney. Today, we're introducing another fantastic twist on this all-time favourite snack - Sattu Kachori. Trust us; this Kachori will captivate your taste buds, just like the others. Keep reading to find out more!





What is Sattu?

Sattu is a dry powder made from black grams and is particularly popular in Bihar. In Bihar, Sattu finds its way into many delicious dishes. It's renowned for its cooling properties, and people often enjoy Sattu sherbet during the scorching summer months. Its high protein content adds to its appeal. Although you can easily find packaged Sattu powder from various brands in the market, you can also make it at home with some straightforward steps. Learn how to make Sattu at home here.





What Makes Sattu A Healthy Choice? 10 Health Benefits Of Sattu:







Have you heard about Sattu? It's a humble yet incredibly nutritious food that offers some impressive health perks. Here are a few reasons why you might want to consider adding Sattu to your diet:











1. Protein-Rich Goodness: Sattu is packed with plant-based protein, making it a great option for vegetarians and vegans.





2. Weight Management: It's low in calories and high in fibre, which can help with feeling full and maintaining a healthy weight.





3. Iron Boost: Sattu is a good source of iron, essential for healthy blood circulation.





4. Digestive Friend: Sattu is gentle on the stomach and may aid in digestion.





5. Cooling Effect: It's known for its natural cooling properties, making it perfect for hot summer days.





6. Diabetes-Friendly: With a low glycemic index, Sattu can help manage blood sugar levels.





7. Muscle Support: Sattu contains essential amino acids, which are beneficial for muscle growth and repair.





8. Heart Health: It may help lower bad cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of heart diseases.





9. Skin Benefits: Rich in antioxidants, Sattu can contribute to healthier, radiant skin.





10. Homemade Goodness: You can easily prepare Sattu at home.











Including Sattu in your diet, whether in a refreshing drink or as part of a meal, can be a simple and nutritious choice for your overall well-being. Sattu is also used to prepare parathas and chutney. Sattu Kachori will add a delightful twist to your meals, and you should definitely give it a try. Let's dive into its special recipe.





Sattu Kachori Recipe | How to Make Sattu Kachori:







1. Start by taking flour in a bowl. Add salt, celery, and ghee to it, and mix thoroughly. Knead a soft dough using water as needed. Cover the dough with a damp cloth and set it aside.





2. Heat a pan on the stove and add ghee to it. Begin by adding cumin, fennel seeds, and asafoetida. Toss in chopped onions and fry them. Alongside, add ginger and chilli paste and sauté for two minutes.





3. Next, incorporate red chilli powder, coriander powder, salt, chaat masala, mango powder, and turmeric. Mix these spices together.





4. After the spices have melded, introduce the sattu and stir well. If the mixture appears dry, you can add a little water after sauteeing the sattu with the spices.





5. Finally, add lemon juice and stir. Add some fresh coriander, give it a final mix, turn off the heat, and let it cool.





6. Divide the dough into small balls, press them in the centre, fill them with the sattu stuffing as desired, and gently roll them.





If you're eager to explore other Kachori recipes, simply click here. Try them out and don't forget to share your favorite recipe in the comments below! Enjoy your Sattu Kachori - a delightful twist on a classic Indian snack.



