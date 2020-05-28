Looking For A Quick Dessert? These Apple Fritters Are A Drool-Worthy Option

Here's an apple-based dessert recipe for you that can be put together in no time

There is no end to the list of wonders possible with just a few apples around. Need we remind you of the role this fruit played in the discovery of gravity by Sir Isaac Newton? Or the proverbial visits to doctor that you were able to dodge, just because you had an apple everyday? Jokes aside, apples are indeed one of the best fruits you can have in your fruit basket at all times. They are not only filled with nutrition but are also a hit among both kids and adults because of its delectable flavour.





The flavoursome apples can be consumed raw, and it can also be used to make a variety of desserts. From apple pie, apple rabdi to apple halwa - there are options galore. We have one such apple-based dessert recipe for you that can be put together in no time. The apple fritters are basically just batter-fried apples, bursting with a rich and sweet flavour. You can call this a sweet apple pakoda too and customise a few ingredients here and there.





(Also Read: Apple Tea: Weight Loss Benefits And How To Make It At Home!)





Apples are indeed one of the best fruits you can have in your fruit basket at all times

Crisp, deep-fried apple slices, sprinkled with sugar and served piping hot. These apple fritters are an incredible quick-fix to your sugar cravings. Since a lot of people are cooking in nowadays, trying out new dishes and what not - perhaps you can try your hands at some new and innovative recipes too! To make this dessert, you need only six ingredients: apples, maida, milk, salt, sugar and oil. With these easily available ingredients you can cook up a storm that is sure to take your whole family by surprise.





We love how the apples take centre-stage in this dessert. You do not have to rely on overtly sweet ingredients like sugar syrups or caramel to sweeten the dessert. It is only towards the end that some sugar is used to dust off the fritters. It is apple's inherent sweetness that makes the dessert what it is, the maida helps lend a beautiful, crispy texture to the sweet treat.





Here is a step-by-step recipe of apple fritters.





Try making it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below. We would love to know all that you are cooking nowadays, do not forget to write in to us and do stay tuned for more such delicious recipes.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



