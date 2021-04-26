We often hear about expensive and exotic foods that have been credited with health-benefiting properties. Each time, a new exotic food makes its way into the supermarkets, their sales leap and superfood cookbooks multiply. However, just by including some food items in the exotic category shouldn't give the impression that the ones available for everyday consumption are deficient. If there is one food item that's high in fibres, rich in nutrients, easy to consume, has a lot of antioxidants and is available round-the-year, it's the green apple. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, too, swears by this slightly sour and sweet tasting fruit.

On her social media handle, she just shared a lip-smacking recipe of "Apple Peanut Butter Bites." Not only does it have the goodness of green apples, but also delectable ingredients such as dark chocolate.

She captioned it, "Here's one of my favourite crunchy and delicious combos that I love snacking on to settle my cravings!" It has just four ingredients - one green apple, peanut butter, granola and dark chocolate.

Here are the steps to make it:

1. Slice the green apple into wedges and cut off the ends. Do not remove the peel.

2. Apply a thick coat of peanut butter on the top.

3. Dip into a bowl full of granola.

4. Drizzle dark chocolate and store it into the refrigerator.

Earlier, Yasmin Karachiwala had shared her recipe of an immunity-boosting kadha. This simple juice is prepared with sour lime juice, tulsi leaves, fresh ginger, cloves and turmeric. "It is a traditional drink made of Indian herbs and spices that can help you fight against cough, cold, fever and sore throat. It's what I have been drinking every day during my quarantine period to keep my immunity strong," wrote Karachiwala in the description.

The Mumbai-based trainer also shared how to make homemade granola bars. The ingredients used for this yummy snack are peanut butter, maple syrup, almond flour, coconut flour, chocolate syrup. A piece or two of these can be gobbled up in between meals to satiate your need for desserts.

We cannot wait to try the freshly taught delicacy made out of green apples.