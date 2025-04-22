Aam papad enjoys a huge fan following across the country. Made from dried mango pulp, it's loved for its sweet and tangy taste and chewy texture. Whenever someone opens a packet to eat, everyone around is bound to ask for some. While it surely tastes delicious, the downside is that it's high in calories. For those trying to eat healthy, eating aam papad often may not be a great idea. But isn't this unfair? Imagine if you could relish the same flavours minus the calories? Recently, we came across a no-sugar kacha aam (raw mango) papad recipe shared by chef Neha Deepak Shah, and it looks incredibly delicious. Why not try making it yourself at home? But first, let's address some common questions you might have about this aam papad.

Can Diabetics Have Kacha Aam Papad?

Aam papad is typically high in calories and sugar, making it a concern for diabetics. However, this kacha aam papad contains no added sugar, making it a suitable option for a diabetes diet. While there's no added sugar in the recipe, keep in mind that raw mangoes and apples do contain natural sugars, so it's best to practice portion control.

Can You Have Kacha Aam Papad On A Weight Loss Diet?

As mentioned earlier, kacha aam papad has no added sugar, which significantly reduces its calorie count. This means you can enjoy it on your weight loss diet. However, remember to consume it in moderation to avoid excessive calorie intake.

How To Store Kacha Aam Papad?

The best way to store kacha aam papad is in an airtight container. This prevents exposure to air, which can quickly compromise its quality. Store the container in a cool, dark place away from direct sunlight.

How To Make No-Sugar Kacha Aam Papad | Aam Papad Recipe

Making kacha aam papad at home is pretty simple. Follow these steps:

Wash raw mangoes and apples thoroughly.

Peel the mangoes and chop them roughly. Chop the apples (with their peels) similarly.

Steam them for about 10-12 minutes.

Once cooled, transfer the mixture to a food processor. Add fresh mint leaves and black salt, and blend into a smooth paste.

Transfer the paste to a large plate or silicone mat.

Dry it in sunlight or an oven and enjoy once it's fully dried.

Looks delicious, doesn't it? We are pretty sure you will enjoy this sweet and tangy kacha aam papad recipe. Try it out today!