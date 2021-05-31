Summers have surely struck us, and every day we are just looking for foods that will cool us down. While finding summer recipes, we come across many things - either it is old dishes that are experimented with or completely new dishes that leave us craving for more. But the one thing which we all love having all year around are fruits. The deliciousness and natural flavours of fruit refresh us entirely. Even though we eat fruits all year, every season have its flavour, and no one should miss out on the seasonal fruits! As the summer heat increases, jamun's sweet and tangy taste is here to save us!





Health Benefits of Jamun:

This purple-bluish fruit may help us increase our haemoglobin count, prevent infections, strengthen gums and teeth, manage diabetes, and keep our skin and eyes healthy. Jamun is also known to be low in calories and is a good source of vitamin C, protein, iron, potassium, magnesium and carbohydrates. Jamun is also known to hold an immense significance in Ayurvedic and Unani treatments.

To enjoy the benefits and the taste of Jamun, we bring you a new recipe to try this summer - Jamun Papad.

How To Make Jamun Papad | Jamun Papad Recipe:

To make jamun papad, take a cup of jamun and deseed the fruit entirely. Put this pulp in a blender, and with that, add two teaspoons of sugar, two teaspoons chaat masala, one teaspoon black salt, two tablespoon cornflour and one tablespoon of lemon juice. Mix the ingredients until a smooth puree is formed. Pour this puree in a non-stick pan and keep stirring for 5-10 minutes on low to medium flame. Make sure no lumps are formed.





When the puree gets thick, turn off the gas, cool down for 20 minutes, and then spread the puree out on a plastic sheet. Now, let this layer of jamun dry in the sun for two days. Cut it out in small square shapes and enjoy the sweet and tangy jamum papad.





