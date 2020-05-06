Love Bhelpuri? Try And Make The Savoury Snack With A Fruity Twist

Bhelpuri gets a fruity twist with this recipe.

Crunchy murmura topped with spicy sev, refreshing vegetables and tangy sauces - what is there not to like about our favourite savoury snack? Bhelpuri doubles up as an instant pick-me-up for times when we feel super hungry. Its zingy flavour and multitude of textures is all we could need from a mid-meal snack. Since it doesn't use any oil or butter, it is quite a healthy snack that can be had any time during the day without having to worry about piling on calories.





This Bhelpuri recipe is a fusion of the traditional recipe and a much-loved fruit. Chopped apples make the Bhelpuri a tad fruitier, and even more healthy than it already is. Simply use the chopped apples like you would add tomatoes, onions or peanuts to the bhelpuri, as an additional ingredient for that extra crunch. Mix in the sauces, sev and murmura and serve crispy and fresh.





The benefit of adding apple to Bhelpuri is more than just making the whole snack with a fruity twist. It regulates heart health and blood sugar levels, and gives a much-needed boost to the metabolism. Each apple is packed with Vitamins and antioxidants, which are essential for the body to function. The high fibre content also helps relieve digestive ailments such as constipation and diarrhoea.





So in case you are looking for an innovative way to consume an apple a day, try and do it the Bhelpuri way!





Click here for the full recipe of Bhelpuri.

Watch The Full Recipe Video For Bhelpuri Here:







