Love Cereal Bowl For Breakfast? We Bring 4 Options For You

There's no denying the fact that breakfast plays a very important role in a healthy diet regime. Literally meaning 'breaking the fast', the first meal of the day provides us a boost of energy to keep going for the whole day. Hence, experts around the world often suggest a healthy and nutritious meal in the morning to fuel us with all the essential nutrients required for a fit body and mind. Moreover, a wholesome breakfast is known to boost metabolism, keep brain active, maintain blood sugar and blood pressure level, and more.





However, in this fast-paced world, when we are pressed for time, a wholesome breakfast spread seems like a distant dream. Hence, we are in a constant search for breakfast options that are quick, nutritious and fuss-free; and breakfast cereals surely top the list!





Here we bring you a list of our favourite breakfast cereals, which strike a perfect balance between health and taste.





Here're 4 Breakfast Cereal Options For You:

Kellogg's Corn Flakes Real Almond and Honey

One of the most popular breakfast items, Kellogg's corn flakes is known to bring essential vitamins, fibres and minerals to your table every morning. Moreover, the inclusion of almond and honey in this particular product adds some extra benefits to your breakfast bowl.





Nutriplate Jawar Flakes

The goodness of jawar needs no separate introduction! From aiding digestion to boosting immunity, the grain is a treasure-trove of several health benefiting properties. Hence, health experts often recommended having jawar-based dish in the morning. Keeping this in mind, we bring you this packet of jawar flakes by Nutriplate that are not just healthy and tasty but are also quick and wholesome breakfast option.





Nestlé NesPlus Breakfast Cereal

Another example of healthy breakfast cereal, this product by Nestlé NesPlus brings the goodness of both corn and oats in one bowl. The amazing combination of oats and corn flakes makes this cereal box a good source of iron, calcium, vitamins, fibre and more.





MURGINNS Organic Ragi Flakes

How can we end the list without mentioning the genius traditional grain - ragi! This product by MURGINNS packs the benefits of ragi in form of breakfast cereals that will replenish your supply of essential nutrients, required for overall well-being.



















