SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Love Cereal Bowl For Breakfast? We Bring 4 Options For You

Love Cereal Bowl For Breakfast? We Bring 4 Options For You

These breakfast cereals will help you to put together a tasty and wholesome meal in the morning.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: July 21, 2020 19:07 IST

Reddit
Love Cereal Bowl For Breakfast? We Bring 4 Options For You

There's no denying the fact that breakfast plays a very important role in a healthy diet regime. Literally meaning 'breaking the fast', the first meal of the day provides us a boost of energy to keep going for the whole day. Hence, experts around the world often suggest a healthy and nutritious meal in the morning to fuel us with all the essential nutrients required for a fit body and mind. Moreover, a wholesome breakfast is known to boost metabolism, keep brain active, maintain blood sugar and blood pressure level, and more.

However, in this fast-paced world, when we are pressed for time, a wholesome breakfast spread seems like a distant dream. Hence, we are in a constant search for breakfast options that are quick, nutritious and fuss-free; and breakfast cereals surely top the list!

Here we bring you a list of our favourite breakfast cereals, which strike a perfect balance between health and taste.

Here're 4 Breakfast Cereal Options For You:

Kellogg's Corn Flakes Real Almond and Honey

One of the most popular breakfast items, Kellogg's corn flakes is known to bring essential vitamins, fibres and minerals to your table every morning. Moreover, the inclusion of almond and honey in this particular product adds some extra benefits to your breakfast bowl.

Editor's Pick
Kellogg's Corn Flakes Real Almond and Honey, 1 kg
520 520fromamazon.in

Nutriplate Jawar Flakes

The goodness of jawar needs no separate introduction! From aiding digestion to boosting immunity, the grain is a treasure-trove of several health benefiting properties. Hence, health experts often recommended having jawar-based dish in the morning. Keeping this in mind, we bring you this packet of jawar flakes by Nutriplate that are not just healthy and tasty but are also quick and wholesome breakfast option.

Nutrient-Rich
Nutriplate Jawar Flakes| Rich in Zinc, Folic Acid, Iron & Calcium (500 gm - Pack of 2)
499 499fromamazon.in


Nestlé NesPlus Breakfast Cereal

Another example of healthy breakfast cereal, this product by Nestlé NesPlus brings the goodness of both corn and oats in one bowl. The amazing combination of oats and corn flakes makes this cereal box a good source of iron, calcium, vitamins, fibre and more.

Fibre-Rich
Nestlé NesPlus Breakfast Cereal - Crunchy Flakes with Corn & Oats, 475g Carton
180 180fromamazon.in


MURGINNS Organic Ragi Flakes

How can we end the list without mentioning the genius traditional grain - ragi! This product by MURGINNS packs the benefits of ragi in form of breakfast cereals that will replenish your supply of essential nutrients, required for overall well-being.

Protein-Packed
MURGINNS Organic Ragi Flakes, 275g
225 225fromamazon.in


Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com





Comments

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Breakfast And MilkBreakfast CerealsBreakfast Cereal Health Benefits
Rajma Paratha Recipe - A Protein-Rich Comfort Food You Must Try For Healthy Breakfast
Rajma Paratha Recipe - A Protein-Rich Comfort Food You Must Try For Healthy Breakfast
In For Sweet Idli? Try Banana Coconut Idli With Lots Of Flavours And Loads Of Nutrients
In For Sweet Idli? Try Banana Coconut Idli With Lots Of Flavours And Loads Of Nutrients

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 